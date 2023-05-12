Alex Pietrangelo suspended for Game 5 after slash on Darnell Nurse

The NHL has announced that Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo will be suspended for one game for his dirty slash on Leon Draisaitl in Game 4 against the Edmonton Oilers.

The slash, which came well after the play, was more like Pietrangelo was chopping wood if the wood were Draisaitl's wrists. The decision has come as a surprise to some fans and analysts, but the league's Department of Player Safety has deemed it necessary.

Alex Pietrangelo joins Darnell Nurse on suspension list for Game 5 against the Edmonton Oilers

Sportsnet @Sportsnet Alex Pietrangelo gives Leon Draisaitl a two-handed slash after an empty net opportunity. Alex Pietrangelo gives Leon Draisaitl a two-handed slash after an empty net opportunity. https://t.co/wziPdleLDx

Alex Pietrangelo's absence will be felt by the Golden Knights in Game 5. He has been a key player for them this season, contributing both offensively and defensively.

He has averaged over 26 minutes of ice time per game in the playoffs and has seven points in 10 games. The Golden Knights will have to find a way to fill the void left by his suspension.

The timing of the suspension is also unfortunate for the Golden Knights, as it looks like the Oilers will also be without their top defenseman, Darnell Nurse, who was suspended earlier in the day. Nurse was involved in a fight with Nicolas Hague in the dying seconds of Game 4, which resulted in a game misconduct penalty and a one-game suspension.

The significance of the dual suspension

With both teams missing their top defensemen, Game 5 is shaping up to be an interesting matchup.

The loss of Alex Pietrangelo and Darnell Nurse will have a significant impact on their respective teams. Both players play big minutes and contribute on both ends of the ice. The Golden Knights and the Oilers will need their other defensemen to step up and fill the void left by their absences.

For the Golden Knights, Shea Theodore and Alec Martinez will likely take on bigger roles in Game 5. Theodore has been playing well in the playoffs, with nine points in 10 games, and Martinez is a veteran defenseman who has won multiple Stanley Cups. They will need to lead the defense and play a solid game against the Oilers.

For the Oilers, Mattias Ekholm and Cody Ceci will need to step up in the absence of Nurse. Ekholm is known for his defensive abilities and will likely be tasked with shutting down Vegas' top players. Ceci is an offensive-minded defenseman who will need to contribute on the power play and help generate scoring chances.

