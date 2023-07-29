In a recent Instagram story, Felicia Wennberg courageously addressed the concerning issue of sexual harassment that her husband, Alex Wennberg, has been facing within the Booktok community on TikTok.

Felicia began by acknowledging that she had playfully referred to Alex as "booktooks" in jest, expressing her admiration for his physical appearance. However, what was initially light-hearted banter soon escalated into something far more disturbing.

"So I've joked before and called my husband booktooks w*nkb*nk and honestly did not mind. I always thought Alex was the most beautiful person in the world and that it just seems the world finally caught up to it. The reason I struggled to navigate this is while i'm all for female empowerment and especially around s*x there has been videos and comments made that have crossed the line of what it means to fancy someone and when it actually sounds pretty predatory and exploiting."

The Wennbergs, like many, support the cause of female empowerment and embrace discussions around sexuality. However, Felicia drew a crucial distinction between appreciating someone's attractiveness and indulging in behavior that borders on predatory and exploitative. The online videos and comments that crossed this line have deeply troubled her.

As an influencer, Felicia holds a significant following on social media, and she has chosen to use her platform to speak out against this disturbing trend. Sexual harassment is an issue that plagues many online spaces, and the Booktok community is no exception. By sharing her concerns openly, Felicia hopes to raise awareness about the importance of respecting boundaries and consent, even in the context of expressing admiration or attraction.

In a subsequent Instagram story, she thanked her followers for standing by her and her husband, Alex Wennberg, during this difficult time. Let us strive to celebrate the talents, beauty, and achievements of creators without resorting to harmful behaviors.

Who is Alex Wennberg's wife?

Beyond his achievements on the ice, Alex Wennberg has a heartwarming love story with his wife, Felica Weeren. Their relationship began long before Wennberg's NHL debut, and their love only grew stronger with time. While specific details about their first meeting remain private, it is evident that their bond is built on a strong foundation.

On October 5, 2020, their love story reached a new milestone when Alexander Wennberg decided to take the plunge and propose to Felica Weeren. The heartwarming moment was shared with fans through their Instagram accounts, where Wennberg proudly announced the engagement. Felica's support has been a constant source of strength for Wennberg amidst the highs and lows of his professional career, making her a beloved figure among his followers.

As they embark on this new chapter of their lives together, by welcoming their first child. Fans eagerly follow the journey of Alex Wennberg and Felica Weeren, celebrating their love and the joyous arrival of parenthood.