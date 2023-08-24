Alexis Lafreniere contract: How much is the New York Rangers' 2020 No.1 draft pick's extension worth?

The New York Rangers have secured the burgeoning talent of Alexis Lafreniere, their top pick from the 2020 NHL entry draft, with a two-year contract extension.

The announcement by President and GM Chris Drury cements Lafrenière's pivotal role in the team's future. At just 21 years old, Lafrenière showcased his potential in the 2022-23 season, setting personal bests in games played, points, and assists. Notably, his three power-play goals underscore his versatility on the ice.

Lafreniere's trajectory has been one of steady growth, amassing 91 points over 216 NHL games. Remarkably, 41 of his goals were scored during 5-on-5 play, a statistic tying him for the team's second-highest alongside Panarin.

His contract extension, which carries an average annual value of $2.325 million, reflects his current contributions and bright future. Lafreniere's presence, alongside seasoned players like Panarin and Kreider, positions the Rangers strongly for upcoming seasons.

As the Rangers invest in this young forward, fans can eagerly anticipate Alexis Lafreniere's continued evolution and the impact he's set to bring to the team's ongoing pursuits.

Alexis Lafreniere's stellar 2022-23 NHL season and playoffs

In the 2022-2023 NHL season, Alexis Lafrenière displayed a remarkable performance, showcasing his exceptional skill set.

Over the course of 81 regular-season games, Lafreniere demonstrated his versatility as a forward, tallying 16 goals and 23 assists for a total of 39 points.

His offensive prowess was complemented by solid defensive awareness, evident from his impressive plus/minus rating of +10. Notably, he also accumulated 33 penalty minutes, reflecting his determination and engagement in all aspects of the game.

When the playoffs arrived, Lafreniere's commitment remained unwavering. Although he didn't manage to register any points in seven playoff games, his consistent efforts and dedication were evident on the ice. His ability to generate scoring opportunities and contribute offensively made a notable impact during the regular season. With two game-winning goals to his credit, Lafreniere proved his clutch playmaking abilities.

His remarkable season and playoffs showcased his potential as a rising star in the NHL. Alexis Lafreniere's offensive contributions, defensive responsibility, and overall commitment to the team's success underline his importance on and off the ice. As his career continues to unfold, fans and analysts alike are eagerly anticipating his future accomplishments and contributions to the world of hockey.