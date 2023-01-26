All you need to know about the 2023 NHL All-Star Game

Ice is getting prepared for the 2023 NHL All-Star Game and will be loaded with the best players across four divisions from the Eastern and Western Conferences in February.

The NHL All-Star Game is an exhibition game that is usually held in the months of January and February, mostly when the NHL regular season reaches midway. The NHL 2023 All-Star game will be a two-day event. It'll feature an All-Star Skills competition on the opening day followed by the most anticipated event, the All-Star Game, the next day.

In the All-Star Skills competition, the best skaters from each division will face off in a series of games. Games include: the fastest skater, hardest shot, save streak, accuracy shooting, women's 3-on-3, and three new games, splash shot, pitch 'n puck, and tendy tandem. The winners of each All-Star Skills game will receive $30,000 as prize money.

Upon completion of the All-Star Skills competition, the All-Star Game will follow the next day. The All-Star Game will be held between four divisions namely, Atlantic, Metropolitan, Pacific, and Central. The teams will then square off in the semi-final game with a 3-on-3 in two 10-minute halves.

The winner of the semi-final will then advance to the All-Star Championship. However, if the championship ends in a tie, a penalty shootout will be held to determine the champion. Players in the All-Star Game are chosen via fan voting.

With that said, this article has you covered with all the information about the 2023 NHL All-Star Game, including its schedule, rosters, and live-streaming information.

When is the 2023 NHL All-Star Game?

The 2023 NHL All-Star Game is scheduled to take place between February 3-4 (7 p.m. ET). Each year, the NHL's governing body permits various stadiums for its All-Star Game. This year, the event will take place on the home ice of the Florida Panthers at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida. To watch the 2023 NHL All-Star Game, fans can access it live on ESPN, ESPN+ and ABC.

Schedule

GAME TIMINGS Central vs Pacific (SF-1) 3 PM ET Metropolitan vs. Atlantic (SF-2) 4 PM ET

Rosters/Teams

ATLANTIC DIVISION

Player Position Team Nikita Kucherov Forward Tampa Bay Lightning Dylan Larkin Forward Detroit Red Wings Mitch Marner Forward Toronto Maple Leafs Nick Suzuki Forward Montreal Canadians Tage Thompson Forward Buffalo Sabres Brady Tkachuk Forward Ottawa Senators Matthew Tkachuk Forward Florida Panthers Linus Ullmark Goalie Boston Bruins Auston Matthews* Forward Toronto Maple Leafs David Pastrnak* Forward Boston Bruins Andrei Vasilevskiy* Goalie Tampa Bay Lightning

METROPOLITAN DIVISION

Player Position Team Sidney Crosby Forward Pittsburgh Penguins Johnny Gaudreau Forward Columbus Blue Jackets Kevin Hayes Forward Philadelphia Flyers Jack Hughes Forward New Jersey Devils Brock Nelson Forward New York Islanders Alexander Ovechkin Forward Washington Capitals Igor Shesterkin Goalie New York Rangers Andrei Svechnikov Forward Carolina Hurricanes Artemi Panarin* Forward New York Rangers Adam Fox* Defenseman New York Rangers Ilya Sorokin* Goalie New York Islanders

CENTRAL DIVISION

Player Position Team Seth Jones Defenseman Chicago Blackhawks Kirill Kaprizov Forward Minnesota Wild Clayton Keller Forward Arizona Coyotes Cale Makar Defenseman Colorado Avalanche Josh Morrissey Defenseman Winnipeg Jets Jason Robertson Forward Dallas Stars Juuse Saros Goalie Nashville Predators Vladimir Tarasenko Forward St. Louis Blues Mikko Rantanen* Forward Colorado Avalanche Nathan MacKinnon* Forward Colorado Avalanche Connor Hellebuyck* Goalie Winnipeg Jets

PACIFIC DIVISION

Player Position Team Matty Beniers Forward Seattle Kraken Kevin Fiala Forward Los Angeles Kings Nazem Kadri Forward Calgary Flames Erik Karlsson Defenseman San Jose Sharks Connor McDavid Forward Edmonton Oilers Elias Pettersson Forward Vancouver Canucks Troy Terry Forward Anaheim Ducks Logan Thompson Goalie Vegas Golden Knights Bo Horvat* Forward Vancouver Canucks Leon Draisaitl* Forward Edmonton Oilers Stuart Skinner* Goalie Edmonton Oilers

The 2022 NHL All-Star Game was won by the Metropolitan Division after defeating the Central Division 5-3 at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, United States. The winning team was rewarded with $1 million. Wayne Gretzky is the all-time leading goalscorer in the NHL’s All-Star Game, leading by 25 points with 13 goals and 12 assists.

