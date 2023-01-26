All you need to know about the 2023 NHL All-Star Game

Ice is getting prepared for the 2023 NHL All-Star Game and will be loaded with the best players across four divisions from the Eastern and Western Conferences in February.
The NHL All-Star Game is an exhibition game that is usually held in the months of January and February, mostly when the NHL regular season reaches midway. The NHL 2023 All-Star game will be a two-day event. It'll feature an All-Star Skills competition on the opening day followed by the most anticipated event, the All-Star Game, the next day.
In the All-Star Skills competition, the best skaters from each division will face off in a series of games. Games include: the fastest skater, hardest shot, save streak, accuracy shooting, women's 3-on-3, and three new games, splash shot, pitch 'n puck, and tendy tandem. The winners of each All-Star Skills game will receive $30,000 as prize money.
Upon completion of the All-Star Skills competition, the All-Star Game will follow the next day. The All-Star Game will be held between four divisions namely, Atlantic, Metropolitan, Pacific, and Central. The teams will then square off in the semi-final game with a 3-on-3 in two 10-minute halves.
The winner of the semi-final will then advance to the All-Star Championship. However, if the championship ends in a tie, a penalty shootout will be held to determine the champion. Players in the All-Star Game are chosen via fan voting.
With that said, this article has you covered with all the information about the 2023 NHL All-Star Game, including its schedule, rosters, and live-streaming information.
When is the 2023 NHL All-Star Game?
The 2023 NHL All-Star Game is scheduled to take place between February 3-4 (7 p.m. ET). Each year, the NHL's governing body permits various stadiums for its All-Star Game. This year, the event will take place on the home ice of the Florida Panthers at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida. To watch the 2023 NHL All-Star Game, fans can access it live on ESPN, ESPN+ and ABC.
The 2022 NHL All-Star Game was won by the Metropolitan Division after defeating the Central Division 5-3 at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, United States. The winning team was rewarded with $1 million. Wayne Gretzky is the all-time leading goalscorer in the NHL’s All-Star Game, leading by 25 points with 13 goals and 12 assists.