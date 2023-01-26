Create

All you need to know about the 2023 NHL All-Star Game

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Jan 26, 2023 04:05 AM IST
2022 Honda NHL All-Star Game
The 2022 NHL All-Star Game at T-Mobile Arena

Ice is getting prepared for the 2023 NHL All-Star Game and will be loaded with the best players across four divisions from the Eastern and Western Conferences in February.

The NHL All-Star Game is an exhibition game that is usually held in the months of January and February, mostly when the NHL regular season reaches midway. The NHL 2023 All-Star game will be a two-day event. It'll feature an All-Star Skills competition on the opening day followed by the most anticipated event, the All-Star Game, the next day.

In the All-Star Skills competition, the best skaters from each division will face off in a series of games. Games include: the fastest skater, hardest shot, save streak, accuracy shooting, women's 3-on-3, and three new games, splash shot, pitch 'n puck, and tendy tandem. The winners of each All-Star Skills game will receive $30,000 as prize money.

Upon completion of the All-Star Skills competition, the All-Star Game will follow the next day. The All-Star Game will be held between four divisions namely, Atlantic, Metropolitan, Pacific, and Central. The teams will then square off in the semi-final game with a 3-on-3 in two 10-minute halves.

The winner of the semi-final will then advance to the All-Star Championship. However, if the championship ends in a tie, a penalty shootout will be held to determine the champion. Players in the All-Star Game are chosen via fan voting.

With that said, this article has you covered with all the information about the 2023 NHL All-Star Game, including its schedule, rosters, and live-streaming information.

When is the 2023 NHL All-Star Game?

The 2023 NHL All-Star Game is scheduled to take place between February 3-4 (7 p.m. ET). Each year, the NHL's governing body permits various stadiums for its All-Star Game. This year, the event will take place on the home ice of the Florida Panthers at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida. To watch the 2023 NHL All-Star Game, fans can access it live on ESPN, ESPN+ and ABC.

Schedule

GAME TIMINGS
Central vs Pacific (SF-1)3 PM ET
Metropolitan vs. Atlantic (SF-2)4 PM ET

Rosters/Teams

ATLANTIC DIVISION

PlayerPositionTeam
Nikita KucherovForwardTampa Bay Lightning
Dylan LarkinForwardDetroit Red Wings
Mitch MarnerForwardToronto Maple Leafs
Nick SuzukiForwardMontreal Canadians
Tage ThompsonForwardBuffalo Sabres
Brady TkachukForwardOttawa Senators
Matthew TkachukForwardFlorida Panthers
Linus UllmarkGoalieBoston Bruins
Auston Matthews*ForwardToronto Maple Leafs
David Pastrnak*ForwardBoston Bruins
Andrei Vasilevskiy*GoalieTampa Bay Lightning

METROPOLITAN DIVISION

PlayerPositionTeam
Sidney CrosbyForwardPittsburgh Penguins
Johnny GaudreauForwardColumbus Blue Jackets
Kevin HayesForwardPhiladelphia Flyers
Jack HughesForwardNew Jersey Devils
Brock NelsonForwardNew York Islanders
Alexander OvechkinForwardWashington Capitals
Igor ShesterkinGoalieNew York Rangers
Andrei SvechnikovForwardCarolina Hurricanes
Artemi Panarin*ForwardNew York Rangers
Adam Fox*DefensemanNew York Rangers
Ilya Sorokin*GoalieNew York Islanders

CENTRAL DIVISION

PlayerPositionTeam
Seth JonesDefensemanChicago Blackhawks
Kirill KaprizovForwardMinnesota Wild
Clayton KellerForwardArizona Coyotes
Cale MakarDefensemanColorado Avalanche
Josh MorrisseyDefensemanWinnipeg Jets
Jason RobertsonForwardDallas Stars
Juuse SarosGoalieNashville Predators
Vladimir TarasenkoForwardSt. Louis Blues
Mikko Rantanen*ForwardColorado Avalanche
Nathan MacKinnon*ForwardColorado Avalanche
Connor Hellebuyck*Goalie Winnipeg Jets

PACIFIC DIVISION

PlayerPositionTeam
Matty BeniersForwardSeattle Kraken
Kevin FialaForwardLos Angeles Kings
Nazem KadriForwardCalgary Flames
Erik KarlssonDefensemanSan Jose Sharks
Connor McDavidForwardEdmonton Oilers
Elias PetterssonForwardVancouver Canucks
Troy TerryForwardAnaheim Ducks
Logan ThompsonGoalieVegas Golden Knights
Bo Horvat*ForwardVancouver Canucks
Leon Draisaitl*ForwardEdmonton Oilers
Stuart Skinner*GoalieEdmonton Oilers

The 2022 NHL All-Star Game was won by the Metropolitan Division after defeating the Central Division 5-3 at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, United States. The winning team was rewarded with $1 million. Wayne Gretzky is the all-time leading goalscorer in the NHL’s All-Star Game, leading by 25 points with 13 goals and 12 assists.

