"Already best in the league": Connor Bedard's first NHL goal against Bruins has fans jumping to conclusions

Connor Bedard has begun to settle in nicely in a Chicago Blackhawks uniform. On Wednesday night, Bedard scored his first career NHL goal against the Boston Bruins.

The young Canadian put the Blackhawks on the board at the 5:37 mark of the first period. He passed the puck to Ryan Donato near the blue line and received a return pass inside the right circle.

Connor Bedard shoots, but Vezina winner Linus Ullmark saves it and gets the rebound. The first overall pick in the 2023 NHL draft then took advantage of the situation and skated around the net for a beautiful wraparound shot to score his first career NHL goal.

Fans were ecstatic with Bedard's first goal and took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to sing praises for Chicago's No. 98, with one fan tweeting:

"He’s already the best in the league."

Here are some of the best reactions on X:

"A moment of dream" - Connor Bedard on his first career NHL goal

With his first career goal of the night, Connor Bedard achieved a unique feat. The 18-year-old became the third youngest player in Blackhawks history, only after Grant Mulvey and Eddie Olczyk, to score the first goal in the league.

During the intermission, Bedard spoke to the media and shared his feelings after scoring his first goal in the league.

"Yeah, it felt really good for sure. A moment you dream of, of course, and my family is in attendance, which makes it even better. Felt good. It’s a relief, too, to get it out of the way. Don’t have to think about it," Bedard said. (via ontapsportsnet.com)

Bedard's NHL debut couldn't have been better to kick off his career. He registered his first-ever NHL point, courtesy of a second assist to Ryan Donato in a 4-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks lost 3-1 to the Boston Bruins at TD Garden.