The Anaheim Ducks recently shared a tweet that stirred up a mix of emotional and comical reactions from NHL fans on Twitter.

In the tweet, the Ducks bid farewell to the ice at Honda Center, Orange County's renowned sports and entertainment venue.

Accompanying the tweet was a video showcasing the removal of the ice, providing a glimpse behind the scenes of the ice maintenance process.

Anaheim ducks on twitter:

It's not goodbye, it's see you later @HondaCenter ice. Sound up for some ASMR of ice being removed from our rink.

One fan, Jayman, expressed surprise and intrigue, admitting,

"Had no idea they had that behind the boards where they put the ice."

This comment shows the fan's genuine curiosity about the inner workings of an NHL arena. He is seemingly fascinated with the logistics involved in maintaining the ice.

One Anaheim Ducks fan took a different approach with their reaction, infusing it with excitement and wonder. He exclaimed,

"Oh damn the big ice pit. That's really cool."

The use of expressive language conveyed his surprise and enthusiasm upon discovering something new about the ice removal process. The mention of a "big ice pit" likely referred to the ice drain. Many fans are not aware of the unique aspects of the hockey world and the intricacies of ice hockey centers and arenas.

Adding a touch of humor to the conversation, a fan humorously wrote,

"I volunteer to find out what it tastes like."

This humorous remark is indeed funny. There are all kinds of people. Who knows, he might be really thinking about it. Although, it may not be a practical or advisable endeavor.

Overall, the Anaheim Ducks' ice removal video sparked a range of emotional and funny reactions from NHL fans on Twitter.

The whole ice removal process followed by Anaheim Ducks or any other team

The process of removing ice from an ice hockey rink typically takes place once the regular season and playoffs have concluded. The crucial step in arena maintenance involves several stages to ensure the ice is effectively and safely removed.

To initiate the melting process, the brinewater, which is the cooled mixture of water and salt responsible for creating and maintaining the ice surface, is warmed and circulated beneath the ice. This gradual warming of the brinewater facilitates the melting of the ice from underneath.

As the ice begins to melt, it reaches a point where it becomes sufficiently weakened. At this stage, crews use specialized equipment, such as front end loaders, to break up the ice into manageable pieces. The loaders carefully maneuver around the rink, collecting the broken ice and loading it onto trucks for removal.

