Anaheim Ducks & Leo Carlsson unaligned over second overall pick's journey to NHL

In the world of professional sports, the journey from draft day to making a significant impact on the big stage is often full of challenges, and same goes for Leo Carlsson.

The Anaheim Ducks and their highly-touted second-overall pick, Carlsson, find themselves at a crossroads as they navigate the young center's path to the NHL.

Following the NHL Draft where Connor Bedard claimed the top spot, all eyes turned to Leo Carlsson. The 6'3", 198-pound Swedish center had been selected as the Ducks' No. 2 pick.

The Ducks' top brass had invested a considerable amount of hope and expectation in Carlsson, envisioning him as a future cornerstone of the franchise. However, recent comments from general manager Pat Verbeek have raised doubts about Carlsson's immediate NHL prospects.

Verbeek's statements, made in a recent interview, suggest that the Ducks' organization might not rush Carlsson into the NHL lineup this upcoming season. He emphasized the importance of strength and speed for excelling in the NHL, traits that the young prospect might need to further develop.

"Patience is going to be required from everybody ... from myself, from the coaching staff, and even from our fans. They're good prospects. They just need time to grow, time to mature. They're so young. It's not an easy league.

"We're going to find the right league. If the NHL's not it, we'll try San Diego (AHL). If that's not it, then he'll go back to Orebro. We're just going to wait and see."

While Verbeek's stance suggests a patient approach, Leo Carlsson himself has expressed his eagerness to compete at the highest level sooner rather than later.

Carlsson in an interview with a Swedish reporter:

"I have not spoken to Verbeek about it. I don't want to do a whole season in the AHL, but playing a few games is perhaps not so far away."

More on Leo Carlsson's performance and his future

Carlsson's track record is promising. In the previous season with Orebro of the Swedish Hockey League, he showed his potential by tallying 25 points, including 10 goals and 15 assists, in 44 games.

His participation in the 2023 IIHF World Championship further showcased his capabilities, with him recording five points in eight games for Team Sweden. However, the gap between success on the international stage and the rigors of the NHL is substantial.

The upcoming training camp will serve as a litmus test for Carlsson's readiness to tackle the 2023-24 season.

It will be a critical juncture that could determine whether he begins his professional career in the NHL, the AHL, or returns to Orebro to continue honing his skills.