Anaheim Ducks shock NHL world by picking Leo Carlsson over Adam Fantilli as No. 2 pick

By Nathan Grella
Modified Jun 28, 2023 23:44 GMT
NHL Top Prospects Press Conference
Top prospect Leo Carlsson speaks to the media prior to Game Two of the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Final between the Florida Panthers and the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on June 05, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

In a shocking twist during the NHL draft, the Anaheim Ducks veered off the predicted path and made a surprising selection at second overall. Instead of choosing Adam Fantilli, the highly-touted player from Michigan, they opted for Leo Carlsson from the Swedish Hockey League (SHL). This unexpected move sent shockwaves through the hockey world, as Fantilli had been considered a near-lock for the second spot all throughout the year leading up to draft night.

Finland v Sweden: Quarterfinals - 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship

Leading up to the draft, Fantilli had been widely regarded as the second-most talented player in the NHL draft class. His skill set and potential had scouts and analysts buzzing with anticipation. However, the Ducks saw something special in Carlsson, a natural center who had also shown versatility by playing on the wing during the season.

The Anaheim Ducks make shocking selection, pass on Fantilli and select Leo Carlsson of Sweden. What's next for the Ducks?

What sets Carlsson apart is his unique blend of skill and strength. Unlike some power forwards who rely on big hits, Carlsson's power is utilized in a different manner. He excels in protecting the puck, using his strength to put defenders on his back and create space for himself. This ability to drive to open areas on the ice makes him an intriguing prospect with immense potential.

"If there’s one thing Carlsson may lack, sometimes he’s not as aggressive as he could be on pucks and doesn’t impose his will physically. A lot of times, he doesn’t really have to. He protects pucks well, wins his share of battles and is extremely hard to knock off the puck," Chris Peters (Flo Hockey) said.
Leo Carlsson goes #2 to the Anaheim Ducks!#FlyTogether | #NHLDraft https://t.co/DCMTOjbjpf

What made Carlsson's selection even more astonishing was the fact that leading mock drafters had projected him to go as high as fourth overall, rather than making the leap to the second position on the day of the draft. The Anaheim Ducks clearly saw something in him that others may have underestimated or overlooked.

With the second overall pick in the #NHLDraft, the @AnaheimDucks select Leo Carlsson! https://t.co/A7Cr9XGYGI

Only time will tell if the Anaheim Ducks made the right choice in selecting Carlsson over the highly-regarded Fantilli. The pressure will undoubtedly be on Carlsson to prove himself worthy of such a high selection and to live up to the expectations placed upon him. As the hockey world continues to digest this surprising turn of events, fans eagerly await the opportunity to witness Carlsson's journey and see how it unfolds in the coming seasons.

Edited by Windy Goodloe
