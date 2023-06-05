Andre Burakovsky's girlfriend Johanna announces pregnancy news with cute Instagram post

Seattle Kraken forward Andre Burakovsky is about to embark on a new chapter in his personal life as he prepares to become a proud father. The exciting news was announced by his girlfriend, Johanna Scortea, on her Instagram.

On Sunday, Andre Burakovsky and Johanna Scortea shared the delightful news of their pregnancy through a post on Instagram.

"Baby, mom and dad loves you already so much!! #genderreveal #week 18"

The announcement took place during their gender reveal party in Sweden. Johanna Scortea posted stories on her Instagram with the caption "gender reveal best of three pucks," while Burakovsky took the slapshots for the best-of-three series of exploding pucks. As the forward hit the final shot, the puck burst into a cloud of pink powder, confirming to the attendees that they are expecting a baby girl.

In her final story, Johanna Scortea thanked Burakovsky for the special day that translates as:

"THANK YOU sweetest @alexandraburakovsky Because YOU made this special day possible and just perfect for us. We love you"

Photo Credit -miss.scortea/Instagram

Johanna Scortea's post received congratulations and well-wishes from people all over the world. However, details about how the couple met and the duration of their relationship remain unknown. Andre Burakovsky first revealed their relationship status on his Instagram in 2020.

A Look into the NHL Career of Andre Burakovsky

2013 NHL Draft

Burakovsky was the 23rd overall pick for the Washington Capitals in the 2013 NHL Draft. He made his league debut for the Capitals during the 2014-15 season.

He played a crucial role in helping the Washington Capitals clinch their first Stanley Cup as his two goals in Game 7 against the Tampa Bay Lightning propelled the Capitals to the Cup final. Burakovsky contributed four assists in the final to help the Capitals lift their first-ever Stanley Cup.

He spent four seasons with the Capitals before being traded to the Colorado Avalanche in 2019. During his time with the Avalanche, Burakovsky won his second Stanley Cup in 2022.

Following the conclusion of his contract with Colorado, the Seattle Kraken signed Burakovsky with a lucrative five-year, $27.5 million contract.

In the 2022-23 season, Andre Burakovsky's season came to an end after he was forced to be left out of the Kraken's lineup for the remainder of the campaign due to an injury. He's played 568 NHL games and has accumulated 334 points (136 goals and 198 assists).

