Andrei Kuzmenko's agent discloses how trade talks progressed before finalizing forward's move to Calgary Flames

Andrei Kuzmenko's journey in the NHL took an unexpected turn as the Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames orchestrated a significant trade just ahead of the league's All-Star break. In a move that saw the Flames send center Elias Lindholm to the Canucks, Kuzmenko headed the other way along with defensemen Hunter Brzustewicz and Joni Jurmo, a 2024 first-round pick, and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick.

Last year, the 27-year-old left wing scored 39 goals and 74 points in 81 games. This season, things changed. In 43 games, Kuzmenko scored eight goals and 13 assists. His ice time decreased. Because of this, his agent, Dan Milstein, started talking with team officials from the Vancouver Canucks and the Calgary Flames.

Milstein shed light on the behind-the-scenes negotiations, and said:

"We have been working with the Vancouver Canucks and the Calgary Flames since Sunday."

He emphasized that Kuzmenko actively participated in the discussions, saying:

"Andrei Kuzmenko spoke with both the GM and Head Coach prior to agreeing to the trade"

Expressing Andrei Kuzmenko's eagerness to join the Calgary Flames, Milstein conveyed gratitude to the Vancouver organization, stating,

"He is extremely appreciative for the support received from the team and fans over the last 1.5 years. Thank you for giving him the opportunity to play in the NHL and call Vancouver home."

From Russia to the NHL: Andrei Kuzmenko's Stellar Journey in Hockey's Elite Leagues

Andrei Kuzmenko started his NHL journey by signing a one-year contract with the Vancouver Canucks on July 2022. On Jan. 26, 2023, he got a two-year $11M contract extension. He scored 39 goals in 81 games tying for first with Elias Pettersson in Canucks' scoring.

Kuzmenko fine-tuned his ice hockey skills in Russia before joining the NHL. His standout season came in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), scoring 53 points (20 goals, 33 assists) in 45 games for St. Petersburg in 2020-21. He also had an impactful season with CSKA Moscow in 2017-18, scoring 13 goals and adding 25 points in 45 games, a vital contribution to their Gagarin Cup finals run.

Internationally, Andrei Kuzmenko's impact was felt beyond the NHL. He was a part of the Russian team which secured a runner-up spot in the 2013 World U-17 Hockey Challenge and the 2016 IIHF World Junior Championship. He also participated in the 2021 IIHF World Championship representing the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), where the team finished fifth.