Angela Price, the wife of renowned Canadian ice hockey goaltender Carey Price, recently took to her Instagram stories. There, she shed some light on the aspects of being a prominent family in the hockey-crazed nation of Canada.

One of the first questions posed to Angela was:

"What's the thing that has surprised you the most about life as a famous family (in Canada at least)?"

Angela's response highlighted a common issue faced by celebrities and their families, which is the prevalence of fabricated stories and baseless rumors. She expressed her disbelief at the sheer volume of false information that circulates about their lives:

"I'm not sure that's what I would call us @haha, but I would have to say the amount of stuff people just make up. It's like everyone wants the story or appear to have an in so they will just make up anything. It's wild."

Source: Angela Price Instagram

The next question posed to Angela revolved around her approach to maintaining a healthy lifestyle, encompassing aspects such as fitness, nutrition, supplements, and mindfulness:

"What do you do to support a healthy living? Workout? Eats?"

In response, Angela acknowledged the importance of leading a balanced and healthy life. She admitted that, like many of us, she had her moments of slipping off the wellness wagon:

"Ugh I have not been doing anything lately, but need to get back at it. So I will share more next week what I do to get my butt back in to gear."

Source: Angela Price Instagram

For Angela Price, staying healthy involves a multifaceted approach. While she may have had a period of inactivity, she recognizes the importance of movement, exercise, and proper nutrition. Her mention of meditation and being present in her daily routine highlights the significance of mental well-being in addition to physical health.

Angela Price discloses health concern

Angela Price recently made a public revelation about a significant health issue she is currently dealing with. Taking to her Instagram, Angela disclosed that she had been diagnosed with skin cancer.

The popular blogger and social media influencer elaborated on her journey, explaining that she had sought medical advice from a dermatologist after noticing a mole on the inside of her thigh.

Initially, there were suspicions that the mole might be a collection of red blood cells, but it was later identified as melanoma, a type of skin cancer that had already spread to her lymph nodes.

Angela shared the details of her medical procedure and her experience openly on her Instagram Stories, emphasizing the importance of regular medical check-ups.