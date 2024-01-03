Anthony Beauvillier Injury: Why did Blackhawks forward exit game against Predators?

Chicago Blackhawks forward Anthony Beauvillier was plagued with an apparent injury during Tuesday's matchup against the Nashville Predators.

The 26-year-old forward got himself injured during the second period after taking a hit from the Preds player while attempting to take control of puck possession near the boards.

Beauvillier's instantaneous response to the hit was an indication of trouble for the Hawks, as he went into the locker room in pain. The Hawks later announced that Beauvilliuer would not return to the game:

"MEDICAL UPDATE: Anthony Beauvillier will not return to tonight’s game."

The 26-year-old forward skated for 11 shifts and logged 8:34 minutes of ice time before leaving the contest. It came out as another setback for the Blackhawks who are already dealing with injuries to some of their key players.

How has Anthony Beauvillier fared for the Chicago Blackhawks?

Beauvillier was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks by the Vancouver Canucks last month. This season, the 26-year-old has notched up six points (two goals and four assists) in 14 games for the Hawks.

Overall, he's accumulated 14 points through four goals and 10 assists in 36 games, which also includes 22 games played for the Canucks before the trade.