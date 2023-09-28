Are NHL Preseason games televised? How to watch your favorite teams in action this season

The NHL is gearing up for its forthcoming 2023–24 season, which commences on Oct. 10. Before heading into the new campaign, all teams are currently participating in their respective preseason campaigns.

This year, for the first time, the National Hockey League held its two preseason friendlies in Australia between the LA Kings and Arizona Coyotes at Melbourne's iconic Rod Laver Arena.

Currently, the preseason games are underway, with some of the best games yet to be played. The National Hockey League 2023 preseason games are being televised live and fans can watch the remainder of the campaign live.

How to watch NHL 2023 preseason games live on TV?

The 2023 National Hockey League preseason games began on Sept. 23 and will be played until Oct. 7.

To watch the games live, fans can simply watch them on their televisions by tuning into the NHL Network, TNT (for specific games), and regional sports networks.

For live streaming, hockey fans can watch their favorite teams in action by tuning into DIRECTV STREAM.

Following are the preseason games scheduled for Thursday (Sept. 28):

New Jersey Devils @ New York Rangers - 7 pm ET

Detroit Red Wings @ Washington Capitals - 7 pm ET

Buffalo Sabres @ Pittsburgh Penguins - 7 pm ET

Colorado Avalanche @ Minnesota Wild - 8 pm ET

St. Louis Blues @ Chicago Blackhawks - 8:30 pm ET

Vancouver Canucks @ Seattle Kraken - 10 pm ET