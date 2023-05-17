Arizona Coyotes News: NHL have requested Phoenix Suns owner to accommodate ice rink in Footprint Center

In a recent episode of the 32 Thoughts podcast, hockey analyst Elliotte Friedman provided intriguing insights on the Arizona Coyotes. He delved into the NHL's stance on the Coyotes and their dedication to the Arizona market.

Friedman expressed his conviction that the league is determined to explore every possible avenue before considering relocation. He emphasized the importance of the Arizona market, highlighting its status as one of the largest metropolitan areas in the United States.

Friedman said:

“I don’t think the NHL wants to abandon the Arizona market unless it absolutely has to. It’s too big, it’s one of the largest metro markets in the United States. I think they will not leave until they go down every path.”

Friedman suggested that NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and league officials may have already met with Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith to discuss an ice rink in Vivint Arena, the home of the Jazz. This potential collaboration aims to address the Arizona Coyotes' need for a suitable facility in the event that their arena plans in Arizona face significant obstacles.

Elliotte Friedman added:

“I wouldn’t be surprised if Gary Bettman and the NHL, if they haven’t already, meet with him to gauge his interest in supporting the idea of turning the Suns current rink into a facility that can also support the Coyotes.”

This potential collaboration between the NHL and Smith, along with the league's eye on the Arizona market, highlights the efforts being made to find a viable long-term solution for the Coyotes. By considering alternative options and engaging with influential stakeholders like Smith, all possibilities are being explored. It's needed as it could impact the future of the franchise.

Arizona Coyotes Aku Raty has reached an agreement on an entry-level contract

The Arizona Coyotes have made an exciting move by signing Aku Raty to a three-year, entry-level contract. The deal was finalized on Wednesday, marking a significant step forward for both the player and the team.

Raty, who was selected by the Coyotes with the 151st pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, has showcased his talent and potential throughout his career.

