Arrest made in relation to Adam Johnson's death resulting from Matt Petgrave's skate: Reports

South Yorkshire Police in England have made an arrest in connection with the death of hockey player Adam Johnson. The 29-year-old hockey player suffered a fatal injury on October 28 when his throat was slashed by the skate of an opposing player during a game between the Nottingham Panthers and Sheffield Steelers in the Elite Ice Hockey League.

The arrest was disclosed 17 days after the incident, with the police yet to identify the individual taken into custody. However, the identity of the person has not been made public by the police department.

A press release from the South Yorkshire Police stated that a man had been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and remains in police custody.

“Detectives have today (Tuesday 14 November) arrested a man on suspicion of manslaughter. He remains in police custody at this time."

The hockey world was in shock after the horrifying video footage of the play circulated on the internet, capturing Johnson falling to the ice and attempting to skate to the bench while holding his neck. The ice was left stained with blood, and Johnson was later pronounced dead after being transported to a hospital.

Detective Chief Superintendent Becs Horsfall from the South Yorkshire Police expressed the department's commitment to a thorough investigation. He said,

"Our investigation launched immediately following this tragedy and we have been carrying out extensive enquiries ever since to piece together the events which led to the loss of Adam in these unprecedented circumstances."

He added,

"We have been speaking to highly specialised experts in their field to assist in our enquiries and continue to work closely with the health and safety department at Sheffield City Council, which is supporting our ongoing investigation."

Tragic loss of American hockey player Adam Johnson

Adam Johnson, an American hockey player, met a tragic end while pursuing his career with the Nottingham Panthers in the UK. The 29-year-old, originally from Minnesota and a former player for the Pittsburgh Penguins, lost his life in a devastating on-ice incident during a game against the Sheffield Steelers at Sheffield's Utilita Arena.

As reported by the Telegraph, Johnson experienced a blow to the neck from Sheffield Steelers player Matt Petgrave in the second period. It seemed that Petgrave lost his footing following a previous collision on the ice. Onlookers at the Utilita Arena were shocked as they saw Johnson, blood streaming down his jersey. Despite bravely skating away from the immediate incident, he later collapsed.

Also read: Matt Petgrave "left distraught"