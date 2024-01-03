"Artemi Panarin robbed I'm disgusted": Chel fans react to New York Rangers forward's snub from NHL 24 TOTY nominee list

Hockey enthusiasts expressed their discontent over the recent revelation of the NHL 24 Team of the Year (TOTY) nominees, most notably the absence of Artemi Panarin from the prestigious list. The New York Rangers forward, recognized for his exceptional skills and stellar performance this season, has left fans questioning the selection process.

Panarin, known for his finesse and playmaking abilities, has been a standout player for the Rangers, consistently delivering impactful performances on the ice. His absence from the TOTY nominee list has ignited a wave of frustration among fans who expected to see the Russian winger rightfully acknowledged for his contributions to the game.

Expand Tweet

As fans took to social media to voice their displeasure, the general sentiment revolves around Artemi Panarin's undeniable impact on the Rangers' success this season. With a string of stellar displays and a significant influence on the team's offensive prowess, many argue that Panarin's exclusion from the list is a glaring oversight:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

While the current list boasts formidable talent, including Alexander Ovechkin, Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby, the absence of Panarin has become a focal point of discussion within the NHL community. As the debate rages on, fans are left eagerly anticipating the resolution to what they perceive as a notable snub in the recognition of Artemi Panarin's outstanding contributions to the game.

Artemi Panarin's goal-scoring surge defines Rangers' NHL campaign

Artemi Panarin is setting the ice on fire this season, unleashing an impressive offensive display that has caught the attention of hockey enthusiasts. Boasting a career-high 4.14 shots on goal per game, the New York Rangers winger has accumulated 145 SOG in just 35 games, leading his team with an outstanding 23 goals.

Panarin's scoring prowess places him tied for fourth in the NHL, and if he maintains this exceptional performance, he could be a serious contender for the MVP title. Notably, his 15.9% shooting accuracy is not far from his career average, indicating that his goal-scoring spree is sustainable. On pace for 54 goals over 82 games, Panarin is eyeing the franchise record set by Jaromir Jagr in 2005-06.

The 32-year-old attributed his success to increased mobility, emphasizing a focus on skating and creating space for better shooting opportunities. Reflecting on last year's playoff frustration, Panarin identified the need for more movement, allowing him to generate high-danger scoring chances and capitalize on open ice.

Artemi Panarin's line with Alexis Lafrenière and Vincent Trocheck has proven instrumental, with their chemistry opening up opportunities for the star winger. Coach Peter Laviolette acknowledged Panarin's elite shot and highlighted the significance of his ability to create scoring chances independently.