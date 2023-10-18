"Atleast tank in a good way": San Jose Sharks' struggling start to new season leaves fans hurling tanking accusations

The San Jose Sharks are off to a rocky start in the new season. After losing all three of their early season games, including a disheartening 3-6 defeat to the Carolina Hurricanes, fans have started expressing their frustrations on social media.

The team's recent tweet, which highlighted stark statistics about their performance in that game, has triggered a wave of criticism and even accusations.

The game against the Carolina Hurricanes was a tough one for the Sharks. They managed to make just 16 shots on goal, while their opponents, the Hurricanes, fired a whopping 42 shots. The Sharks' shot-blocking effort was admirable, with 32 blocked shots, but it was not enough to secure a victory, as the Hurricanes blocked 10 of the Sharks' attempts.

In the aftermath of this disappointing performance, Sharks fans took to social media to express their frustrations and concerns. One fan lamented:

"We honestly suck. At least tank in a good way, not like last season."

Another fan expressed concern about the rest of the season, stating,

"This season’s going to be rough. They have to find a way to generate some sustained offense and ease some of those shot numbers, or no matter what, the goaltending’s going to suffer."

A third fan painted a bleak picture of the season ahead, saying,

"And so it begins. The year will be long, my fellow fans. It's great to not experience this heartache alone."

The San Jose Sharks have been facing a multitude of challenges this season.

Highlights from the San Jose Sharks 3-6 loss

The San Jose Sharks suffered a 6-3 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes in a game marked by struggles in the third period. The Sharks initially held a lead in the final period, but they allowed Stefan Noesen's game-tying goal and a go-ahead goal by Seth Jarvis. Carolina's Martin Necas and Jesperi Kotkaniemi later added goals, securing the Hurricanes' victory.

Sharks goalie Mackenzie Blackwood performed admirably, stopping 28 of the first 30 shots. However, the Sharks' undisciplined play, taking seven minor penalties and yielding three power-play goals, proved costly. Despite second-period power-play goals from William Eklund and Filip Zadina giving the Sharks a temporary lead, they couldn't maintain it.

The loss dropped the Sharks to 0-2-1 on their season-opening homestand. Blackwood set a Sharks record with 79 saves in his first two starts, with a challenging first period seeing the Hurricanes outshooting the Sharks 18-5.