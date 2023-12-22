Auston Matthews addresses Toronto Maple Leafs' 9-3 defeat to Buffalo Sabres

Auston Matthews delivered his thoughts following Thursday's humiliating away defeat to the Buffalo Sabres.

After losing 9-4 to the Columbus Blue Jackets in their last outing, the Buffalo Sabres bounced back with a stellar performance, perhaps the best hockey from Buffalo this season. The Sabres thrashed the Toronto Maple Leafs 9-3 at home.

It was a top-notch overall performance from the Sabres. Jeff Skinner, who returned from an injury, accumulated two goals and an assist; Alex Tuch had a four-point night; and Tage Thompson contributed three points for the Sabres in the contest.

Meanwhile, Auston Matthews scored a goal in the matchup to take his tally to 26 as the leading goal scorer this season. Apart from him, Max Domi and Calle Jarnkrok were the other scorers in the game.

It was a frustrating game for Matthews. Following the Maple Leafs' 9-3 loss, the forward said:

"Embarrassing is the word I’d use,” said Auston Matthews. “Probably the worst game since I’ve been here."

This was the second consecutive biggest defeat for the Leafs, having previously lost to the New York Rangers 5-2 in their previous outing. The Maple Leafs are riding a two-game losing streak and will look to bounce back on winning ways when they face the Columbus Blue Jackets away on Saturday.

How has Auston Matthews fared for the Toronto Maple Leafs this season?

New York Rangers v Toronto Maple Leafs

Matthews, as always, has been one of the best players for the Leafs this season and has fully lived up to expectations after signing a lucrative four-year, $53 million contract with the club back in August.

The four-time 40-goal scorer leads the NHL in goals with 26. Auston Matthews is the second-leading scorer (38 points) for the Leafs after William Nylander (42). Meanwhile, the defeat to the Sabres on Thursday was the second time in the season that the Leafs lost in two consecutive back-to-back games.

With 38 points (16-8-6), the Leafs are second in the Atlantic Division, six points behind division leaders Boston Bruins.