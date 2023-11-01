Auston Matthews officially teams up with Logan Paul's Prime Hydration

Auston Matthews, the talented American professional ice hockey center and alternate captain for the Toronto Maple Leafs in the NHL, has recently made headlines by signing up with Logan Paul's Prime Hydration.

This exciting partnership was announced through a post on Matthews' Instagram account, where the caption read,

"Welcome to the @drinkprime team @austonmatthews."

The collaboration between the renowned athlete and Prime is significant news for the sports and wellness industries.

Prime Hydration was developed to address a crucial need where great taste meets functionality. The brand aims to provide consumers with a refreshing and replenishing experience, all while delivering a boost of much-needed hydration. The drink offers bold, thirst-quenching flavors, making it an ideal choice for individuals looking to refresh, replenish and refuel their bodies as they pursue various endeavors.

The significance of Matthews' involvement with Prime Hydration cannot be stated enough. As a prominent figure in the NHL and a celebrated player for the Toronto Maple Leafs, Matthews' endorsement carries considerable weight. His decision to join forces with Prime highlights the increasing awareness and importance of proper hydration in professional sports.

The collaboration between Matthews and Prime Hydration will benefit the athlete, the brand and the broader community.

A look at Auston Matthews' NHL career

Thanks to his exceptional skills, Matthews was the top pick for the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2016 NHL Draft. He admired players from the Phoenix/Arizona Coyotes during his early years, such as Shane Doan and Daniel Briere, who inspired him to pursue his professional hockey career.

Matthews excelled in the sport, setting records with the United States Under-18 team. However, he chose to take an unconventional path to the NHL by playing a brief prep season with the ZSC Lions in Switzerland.

In 2016, Matthews made a historic NHL debut, becoming the first player in the modern era to score four goals in his first NHL game. His remarkable performance during the 2021-22 season earned him the prestigious Hart Trophy, making him the NHL's most valuable player.

This achievement was especially significant for the Maple Leafs, as it marked the first time a player from the team had won the award since the 1954-55 season. Matthews has undoubtedly established himself as a cornerstone player for the Maple Leafs with his extraordinary talents and contributions to the team's success.