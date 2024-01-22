Auston Matthews shares his 2024 NHL All-Star draft strategy as captain for team featuring Justin Bieber as co-captain

The anticipation for the 2024 NHL All-Star weekend is reaching a fever pitch with Toronto Maple Leafs' star players, Auston Matthews and William Nylander, gearing up for the player draft.

In a recent interview with Sportsnet Reporter Shawn McKenzie, Matthews shared his thoughts on the upcoming draft, shedding light on his strategy and even jokingly mentioning that he's open to taking bribes.

As the team captain, Matthews faces the pressure of building a winning roster for the All-Star game. When asked about his draft strategy, Matthews responded with a touch of humor, stating:

"I'm not sure. I'm taking bribes though, for, you know, Willie, Mitchie. Have they want to get picked? So I don't know. We'll see. I think it'll be fun. It's a cool format to have and kind of mix it up from what it's been like in the past, but I'm looking forward to it."

Nylander, when questioned about making a case for being Matthews' first pick, accepted the competition among teammates, stating,

"We're teammates. Yeah, mo too. Right. All of us probably want to be on the same team."

A notable twist to this year's All-Star festivities is the involvement of celebrity captains, with Justin Bieber being one of them. Auston Matthews acknowledged Bieber's enthusiasm for the game and his desire to be actively involved in the drafting process.

"I think you have to. I think just being a part of it, he wants to be involved, and I think it's not something he's taken lightly. And he's pretty competitive, so I'm sure he wants to win. Yeah. It'll be cool to see what he's got up his sleeves here," Matthews noted

The conversation then shifted to the skills competition, which introduces a new format this year and features a million-dollar grand prize. Nylander expressed his excitement about the high stakes, saying,

"Yeah, I mean, it's a pretty big pot, but I mean, a lot of great players in there. So it'll be a fun competition. Awesome."

When asked about his preferred and nerve-wracking skills, the Maple Leafs man revealed his strategic approach.

He said:

"Well, fortunately, I think the first round you can pick your four, and I'm definitely not going to be putting myself in the fastest skater competition. So yeah, I'll try to keep it simple, try to stay within my limits and go from there.

Matthews added:

"But it'll be cool to have some of the best players in the world and going at it and doing different things. And obviously every guy's unique in their situation with what they kind of exceed at. So it'd be cool to get everybody get together and do it all at once"

Auston Matthews dominates with 38th goal as Nicholas Robertson seals 23rd win for Maple Leafs

Auston Matthews showcased his offensive prowess in Sunday's game against the Ducks, scoring his 38th goal of the season with a strategic backhand shot.

Despite his contribution, Nicholas Robertson secured the game-winning moment in the second period, leading the Maple Leafs to a 3-1 victory, their 23rd win of the season.

Auston Matthews' recent performances include a four-game point streak with five goals and three assists, averaging an impressive two points per game. His offensive surge is highlighted by 19 shots on net.