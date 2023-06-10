Avalanche star Samuel Girard takes in a family displaced by Canadian wildfires

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Samuel Girard has stepped up to help a family impacted by the devastating wildfires that have been ravaging Quebec.

With over 13,000 people displaced by the fires, Girard's father, Tony, informed him that evacuating families were heading towards Roberval, where Girard owns a home. Without hesitation, Girard opened his doors to host evacuees, including a young family with a one-year-old child.

The evacuees had come from Chibougamau, a town that ordered its entire population of approximately 7,000 residents to evacuate due to the escalating wildfires.

Around 800 people arrived in Roberval, but thanks to the generosity of families like the Girards, only 35 needed to be accommodated in the designated emergency shelter.

The Colorado Avalanche players are no strangers to the devastation caused by wildfires, as they experienced one of the most destructive fires in the state's history near Denver in December 2021.

This fire resulted in the destruction and damage of over 1,000 buildings. Having witnessed the impact first-hand, Girard empathizes with those affected and understands the importance of offering support during such trying times.

On the ice, Samuel Girard has been a valuable defenseman for the Avalanche. Signed until the 2026-27 season, he showcased his skills during the 2022-23 season, tallying six goals and 31 assists in 76 games for Colorado.

However, it's his off-ice generosity and compassion that demonstrate his true character and willingness to make a difference in people's lives, even beyond the world of hockey.

Samuel Girard's playoff performance

During the 2022-23 playoffs, Girard played seven games. While he didn't find the back of the net, he contributed two assists for as many points.

However, he ended the playoffs with a minus-4 rating, indicating that he was on the ice for more goals against than goals for for his team. Girard also accumulated two penalty minutes during this postseason run.

He has participated in 51 playoff games overall, scoring two goals and providing 20 assists, totaling 22 points. His plus-minus rating for his playoff career stands at minus-6, suggesting that he has been on the ice for more goals against than goals for. Additionally, he has accumulated 10 penalty minutes and recorded one power-play goal.

While Samuel Girard's playoff performance in the 2022-23 season may not have stood out statistically, his contributions at the defensive end and ability to generate offense from the blue line have been significant throughout his playoff career.

