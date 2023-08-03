"Being a girl is so hard": William Nylander's latest IG picture has fans weak in the knees

Social media has become a platform for athletes to share glimpses of their lives with fans. Recently, Toronto Maple Leafs' forward William Nylander gave fans a treat they didn't see coming.

Nylander took to Instagram to post a shirtless picture of himself in just a towel, striking a bodybuilder pose that showcased his incredible physique. However, it wasn't just his muscles that caught fans' attention; it was also his pouty "duck lips" pose that left many amused and entertained.

For NHL fans, seeing their favorite players off the ice, especially in such candid moments, can be both exciting and anxiety-inducing. Nylander's Instagram post was no exception, inciting reactions from fans on Twitter.

One fan humorously expressed:

"Preparing to get eras tour tickets while william nylander posts on instagram is one of the most anxiety inducing things i've ever done...being a girl is so hard"

hannah | leo carlsson's #1 fan @kniesy34 preparing to get eras tour tickets while william nylander posts on instagram is one of the most anxiety inducing things i've ever done...being a girl is so hard

Another fan took a different approach, praising him,

"He's perfect for the Leafs, doesn't give a royal shit, love that boy"

Paula 🇨🇦 @breakoutpass @TheOakLeafs He's perfect for the Leafs, doesn't give a royal shit, love that boy

A third fan in admiration for Nylander's post said:

"William nylander looked so beautiful in his newest instagram post that i started doing my swedish lessons again."

not not luke hughes @jokerkinnie7 william nylander looked so beautiful in his newest instagram post that i started doing my swedish lessons again.

Jools but, like, upset @ButJools

- that boy is not straight

- why is he always taking off his shirt?

- he looks weird but in a handsome way introduced my sister who knows nothing about hockey to the enigma that is william nylander today. her thoughts:- that boy is not straight- why is he always taking off his shirt?- he looks weird but in a handsome way twitter.com/itsmitchmarney…

thews (willy enjoyer) @ThewsTML @joshuakloke buddy turned into an absolute tank, Liljegren followed that same track too

Jack edward @Jed339 @joshuakloke This is sarcasm right? Lol what a fruit

Rich Imbrogno ⚡️🇨🇦🇮🇹🇺🇸⚡️ @RichImbrogno @TheOakLeafs Don’t care if it takes $12m AAV to get Crockett’s signature on that contract just get that shit DONE!

Sasha Maksimov @sasha__maksimov @TheOakLeafs Man has picked up some weight

Nylander's Instagram post showcased a side of him that fans don't often get to see during games.

William Nylander - A vital acquisition for Maple Leafs

William Nylander has had a remarkable journey since being drafted eighth overall in 2014. After signing a three-year entry-level contract with the Maple Leafs, Nylander showcased his skills in the AHL and impressed everyone with his scoring abilities.

Nylander made his NHL debut in 2016 and quickly found chemistry with linemates Auston Matthews and Zach Hyman. He was named Rookie of the Month in November 2016 and went on to score his first career hat-trick in February 2017. Nylander's performances helped the Maple Leafs qualify for the 2017 playoffs.

During the 2017-18 season, Nylander continued to shine on the top line alongside Matthews and Hyman, recording 61 points for the second consecutive season. However, contract negotiations led to a lengthy holdout in the following off-season, with Nylander signing a six-year, $45 million deal just before the deadline.

The next season, under new head coach Sheldon Keefe, Nylander's play improved significantly, reaching a career-high 31 goals before the NHL suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nylander's development and scoring prowess continue to be key assets for the Maple Leafs, solidifying his position as a key player in their lineup.