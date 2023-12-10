"Bench Igor Shesterkin": Fans demand change in net as Rangers goaltender concedes 4 goals against Capitals

Igor Shesterkin faced a challenging night as the Washington Capitals triumphed over the New York Rangers in a 4-0 shutout on Saturday. Despite their impressive 18-6-1 record this season, the Rangers suffered consecutive losses for the first time, and goaltender Shesterkin bore the brunt of fans' frustration.

Shesterkin, who had not been shut out this season, faced a formidable challenge against the Capitals. In a game where the Rangers were unable to find the back of the net, Shesterkin conceded four goals, prompting fans to question his performance and demand change.

The defeat came as a surprise to many, considering the Rangers' stellar record and Shesterkin's reputation as a top-tier goaltender. However, the Washington Capitals, led by coach Spencer Carbery, proved to be a formidable opponent.

The demanding fan base, known for its passion and high expectations, is calling for adjustments in the netminding position. One tweeted for Igor Shesterkin's benching:

"Bench Shesterkin."

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

It remains to be seen how the Rangers' coaching staff respond to these demands and whether any changes will be made in the goaltending lineup.

As the Rangers regroup from this unexpected setback, all eyes will be on how they address the concerns raised by their devoted fanbase.

The Washington Capitals dominated the New York Rangers with a shutout win. Sonny Milano, making a strong comeback after being a healthy scratch in the previous game, opened the scoring 43 seconds into the first period.

Positioned at the bottom of the left circle, Milano capitalized on a precise pass from Martin Fehervary in the right circle, giving the Capitals the lead.

The second period saw Anthony Mantha extending the lead at 1:43, tipping in a well-placed pass from Evgeny Kuznetsov. Tom Wilson made it 3-0 at 5:35 by beating Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin's glove side in a 2-on-1 play with Alex Ovechkin.

Nicolas Aube-Kubel sealed the victory for the Capitals at 11:52, capitalizing on a deflected puck between the circles with a precise high wrist shot glove side.

The win marked a turnaround for the Capitals, who had endured a three-game losing streak. Goaltender Charlie Lindgren recorded his second shutout of the season, making 31 saves, while Tom Wilson continued his scoring streak with his fifth goal in as many games.

Lindgren's memorable night was further highlighted as he faced his brother, Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren, for the first time in the NHL.