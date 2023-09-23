"Better chance of hell freezing over" - NHL fans left divided over Toronto Maple Leafs' odds of making deep playoff run

In the world of professional hockey, few teams elicit as much passion and debate as the Toronto Maple Leafs. A recent post by Sportsnet on Twitter has once again ignited the perennial discussion among NHL fans:
"True or False: The Maple Leafs will advance to the 2023-24 Eastern Conference Final."
The responses from fans have been nothing short of diverse and fervent.
One fan, known for their witty remarks, took a humorous approach to express their skepticism.
"Better chance of H E L L freezing over."
Another fan was more pragmatic in their assessment, cautioning against placing bets on the Toronto Maple Leafs' playoff prospects.
"Save your money; they ain't making it out of the first round, and more importantly, no value with the odds they are getting"
On the flip side, there are staunch Maple Leafs supporters who remain unwavering in their optimism.
"True, we're going all the bloody way!!!!!!!" exclaimed one enthusiastic fan."
Then there's the more balanced perspective offered by a fan,
"I hate the Leafs as much as the next person, but I like their additions this year. They added what they needed. If they can get goaltending, I see them making a deep run,"
Some fans may believe that the team's prospects are as uncertain as ever. Others hold onto the hope that this season could finally be the one where the Leafs make a deep playoff run, perhaps even clinch that elusive Stanley Cup.
Toronto Maple Leafs reveal their training camp roster for the 2023-24 season
The Leafs have officially unveiled their training camp roster for the 2023-24 season. This primarily involves players, coaches and management interacting with the media, while on-ice activities are scheduled to commence on Thursday.
For a more detailed overview of each attending player, you can visit the official Toronto Maple Leafs notification. However, at this moment, here's an overview of what the initial training camp roster for the Maple Leafs looks like as they begin their camp:
