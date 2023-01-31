Bo Horvat: A detailed look at the rookie who went on to become Canucks captain

Bo Horvat is a professional hockey center, previously of the Vancouver Canucks, now playing for the New York Islanders. Horvat was drafted by the Canucks as the ninth-overall pick in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft. According to the NHL Central Scouting Bureau, he was ranked the 15th-most valuable hockey prospect in North America.

He grew up cheering for the Detroit Red Wings but was selected by the Canucks to play in the Western Conference.

Although Horvat was drafted in 2013, the then-coach of the Canucks, John Tortorella, wanted him to gain more experience and send him back to play for his old team, the London Knights in the OHL.

Horvat made his debut for the Vancouver Canucks in 2014 against the Colorada Avalanche. In his rookie year, he scored 13 goals and had 12 assists, giving him the 11th ranking among rookies in the NHL that year.

In January of 2017, Bo Horvat was named an All-Star for the 2017 NHL All-Star Game for his 13 goals and 16 assists statline before the All-Star Game. He became the youngest Canuck to be selected for an All-Star Game since Trevor Linden. Horvat finished the season with a career-high 20 goals, 32 assists and 52 points.

Over the next two seasons, Horvat continued to improve and managed to set career-high records in both of those seasons. In October 2019, Bo Horvat was named captain of the Vancouver Canucks.

The Canucks qualified for the 2020 Stanley Cup playoffs in Horvat's first season as captain. They managed to win Round 1 but were eliminated in Round 2 by the Vegas Golden Knights. Horvat went on to score 10 goals in the playoffs.

Bo Horvat traded to the New York Islanders

Bo Horvat was traded to the New York Islanders, the teams announced on Monday. In exchange for Horvat, the Canucks received forwards Anthony Beauvillier and Aatu Raty, as well as a conditional first-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.

In a press conference with the Islanders, Bo was asked about playing against his old team and he said:

"That is going to be an interesting game to say the least. It's going to be a little weird, skating on the other side of the ice from all my ex-teammates, but it's a game that I've already circled on my calendar. I can't wait to play."

Horvat will play against his former team on February 9 at his new home, UBS Arena in New York.

Poll : 0 votes