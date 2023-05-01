The Boston Bruins ended their regular season by posting the best record in NHL history but could not get past the Florida Panthers in the first round of the Stanley Cup. Fans have blamed the Presidents' Trophy curse for their team's elimination.
The Bruins lost to the Panthers 4-3 (OT) to clinch the series 4-3 to advance to Round 2. The Bruins had won the 2023 Presidents' Trophy for having the best record during the regular season.
The Presidents' Trophy, an award once considered one of the highest honors in NHL history, is not as highly regarded. That's because the Boston Bruins became the most recent victim of the President's Trophy curse.
NHL fans believe that the curse led to the failure of the Boston Bruins in the playoffs. One said:
"The Preseidents Trophy Curse lives on."
Boston Bruins: The latest victims of Presidents' Trophy curse
The Bruins ended the regular season with record wins (65) and points (135) in NHL history and were the hot favorites to win the Stanley Cup.
However, the Presidents' Trophy winner could not get past the first round, as they lost to the Florida Panthers on Sunday in the seventh game of the series. The Bruins became the most recent victim of the curse, and the discussion around the Presidents' Trophy curse has started to ignite once again.
Since the inception of the award in 1985-86, the Presidents' Trophy has been awarded to 37 teams in the NHL, but only eight of them have come out as Stanley Cup winners.
The Chicago Blackhawks are the last team to have won both the Presidents' Trophy and Stanley Cup in 2013. Most teams have not passed the first or second round since being honored with the trophy.
The Boston Bruins became the third team, after the Washington Capitals and St. Louis Blues, to be eliminated in the first round after winning the trophy. The curse surrounding the Presidents' Trophy hasn't always been as prevalent as it is today. However, recent failures of winners have made it a hot debate in the NHL.
It's now ten years, but the curse is still alive.