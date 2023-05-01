The Boston Bruins ended their regular season by posting the best record in NHL history but could not get past the Florida Panthers in the first round of the Stanley Cup. Fans have blamed the Presidents' Trophy curse for their team's elimination.

The Bruins lost to the Panthers 4-3 (OT) to clinch the series 4-3 to advance to Round 2. The Bruins had won the 2023 Presidents' Trophy for having the best record during the regular season.

The Presidents' Trophy, an award once considered one of the highest honors in NHL history, is not as highly regarded. That's because the Boston Bruins became the most recent victim of the President's Trophy curse.

NHL fans believe that the curse led to the failure of the Boston Bruins in the playoffs. One said:

"The Preseidents Trophy Curse lives on."

Here are the top Twitter reaactions:

Dan Treacy @DanTreacyASN The Presidents' Trophy curse lives. And the door is wiiiiide open for the rest of the East.

Bryan @Metalpanthers Ya know, I've never believed in the presidents trophy curse.



Until now

toujours pur •.☆ @sanity_pur LONG FUCKING LIVE THE 2013 BLACKHAWKS (THE PRESIDENTS TROPHY CURSE CONTINUES)

Ken Campbell @Ken_Campbell27 The Presidents' Trophy Curse didn't used to be a thing, but it is now. Of the 18 teams that have finished 1st overall in the cap era, 13 have failed to get out of the 2nd round. 4th place overall has won the most Cups with four. Guess who finished 4th overall this season.

alyssa @lyssax86 OH GOD HOW I LOVE THE PRESIDENTS TROPHY CURSE

Boston Bruins: The latest victims of Presidents' Trophy curse

The Bruins ended the regular season with record wins (65) and points (135) in NHL history and were the hot favorites to win the Stanley Cup.

However, the Presidents' Trophy winner could not get past the first round, as they lost to the Florida Panthers on Sunday in the seventh game of the series. The Bruins became the most recent victim of the curse, and the discussion around the Presidents' Trophy curse has started to ignite once again.

Since the inception of the award in 1985-86, the Presidents' Trophy has been awarded to 37 teams in the NHL, but only eight of them have come out as Stanley Cup winners.

The Chicago Blackhawks are the last team to have won both the Presidents' Trophy and Stanley Cup in 2013. Most teams have not passed the first or second round since being honored with the trophy.

The Boston Bruins became the third team, after the Washington Capitals and St. Louis Blues, to be eliminated in the first round after winning the trophy. The curse surrounding the Presidents' Trophy hasn't always been as prevalent as it is today. However, recent failures of winners have made it a hot debate in the NHL.

It's now ten years, but the curse is still alive.

