The Boston Bruins have entered the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs as one of the favorites to lift the crown. They started their playoffs campaign on a winning note.

On Sunday, the Bruins beat the Florida Panthers 6-2 in Game 4. With this win, Black and Yellow are now leading the series 3-1. They are just one win away from booking their berth for the next round.

Boston Bruins fans have been ecstatic about their team's incredible win on Sunday at the FLA Live Arena. They went on to share their emotions on Twitter. Here's how the Black and Yellow Army of Boston reacted to their win on Sunday. Many predicted that the Bruins will take the series in Game 5:

ヨルダンプロバンス (Jordan Provencial) @DuckTheIrishman @NHLBruins It'll be so nice watching Tkachuk go home after game 5. Dude has no business being in the playoffs. No class. @NHLBruins It'll be so nice watching Tkachuk go home after game 5. Dude has no business being in the playoffs. No class.

KLB @umich1012 @NHLBruins If there wasn’t already a bounty on Tkachuk there certainly is now @NHLBruins If there wasn’t already a bounty on Tkachuk there certainly is now

Jared @JJHockey_15



The BOSTON BRUINS ARE UP 3-1 IN THE SERIES HEADING BACK TO BOSTON TO FINISH IT OFF!!



LFGGGGGG @NHLBruins YOU KNOW WHAT TIME IT IS!!The BOSTON BRUINS ARE UP 3-1 IN THE SERIES HEADING BACK TO BOSTON TO FINISH IT OFF!!LFGGGGGG @NHLBruins YOU KNOW WHAT TIME IT IS!!The BOSTON BRUINS ARE UP 3-1 IN THE SERIES HEADING BACK TO BOSTON TO FINISH IT OFF!! LFGGGGGG https://t.co/xO6BnRRaYp

Stuffy @StuffyNose69 @NHLBruins Tkachuk is about to be making my iPhone soon @NHLBruins Tkachuk is about to be making my iPhone soon 😹😹😹 https://t.co/CUaJejqN4v

Trent Frederic truther @BruinsBroke @NHLBruins Strange the bruins had to travel all the way to Florida for a home game @NHLBruins Strange the bruins had to travel all the way to Florida for a home game

Linus Ullmark made 41 saves for the Boston Bruins' in 6-2 win

The Boston Bruins entered Game 4 without their top two forwards, Patrice Burgeron and David Krejci. Both players are dealing with upper-body injuries.

Brad Marchand provided the opening goal for the team at the 9:45 minute-mark of the first period from a powerplay. Jake DeBrusk was brilliant for the team and scored two goals on the night.

Tyler Bertuzzi had two points while Dmitry Orlov had one. Linus Ullmark has been a pillar for the Bruins and once again displayed why he's the leading candidate for the Vezina Trophy. Ullmark had 41 saves and .953 save percentage for the Boston Bruins.

Coach Jim Montgomery had nothing but praise for his goaltender's brilliant showdown in Game 4 (via NHL.com):

"They came up with a really good push, [Ullmark] allowed us to weather the storm and start going back at them. He's been doing that for us all year. It's amazing how calm I am when I see scrambles in front of his net because he's calm."

Veteran Taylor Hall scored two goals and two assists on Sunday. He received praise from his fellow teammate Jake DeBrusk.

"It was nice to see him get rewarded. He's working hard and going into the hard areas, and it's one of those things that we need everybody this time of year, and obviously you can see his confidence. Even that breakaway goal, it's one of those things where it's a little thing, but it kinda put the nail in the coffin."

The Boston Bruins and the Florida Panthers will now be in action for Game 5 on Wednesday at TD Garden in Boston.

Poll : 0 votes