Boston Bruins netminder Jeremy Swayman discloses his and Jakub Lauko's dramatic rescue operation from trapped elevator on Christmas

While their teammates were sorting through holiday gifts and spending time with their families, the Boston Bruins duo of Jeremy Swayman and Jakub Lauko spent their quality time stuck in an elevator during Christmas.

Both Swayman and Lauko were on their way to teammate Kevin Shattenkirk's apartment for a holiday meetup. However, the Boston Bruins goalie and forward found themselves trapped inside an antiquated lift.

Both teammates documented the experience on Instagram while being stuck inside the elevator and patiently waiting for help. Ultimately, it was the local fire department that came out as a savior and rescued both players from the limbo.

“It was rounding 30 minutes at one point,” Swayman told Boston.com on Thursday. “We heard the sirens, so we knew our boys were coming. So that was a pretty classic event.”

However, getting the two players out of the elevator was a rather dramatic process. The Boston Bruins' Jeremy Swayman and Jakub Lauko had to be moved out of temporary confinement because the firefighters found it difficult to open the jammed doors.

Both players also thanked and wished a Merry Christmas to the firefighter teams for rescuing them. Meanwhile, Lauko, on Tuesday morning, provided an update on both players' well-being on X, formerly Twitter:

"we’re fine sway was crying a little but I did give him a goalie hug"

Following the dramatic Christmas rescue, Swayman had a simple answer. Speaking to Boston.com, he said,

"I’m taking the stairs in 2024"

Notably, another Bruins player found himself in a similar ordeal in the past. In April of last year, defenseman Derek Forbort was late for a home game against the Columbus Blue Jackets after he found himself stuck inside the elevator of his apartment building.

How have Jeremy Swayman and Jakub Lauko fared for the Boston Bruins this season?

Boston Bruins v New Jersey Devils

Both players have fared pretty well for the Bruins this season. Jeremy Swayman has been exceptional between the pipes. He has a record of 10-2-4 with a 2.17 goals-against-average and a.929 SV% in 17 games.

Boston Bruins v New York Islanders

Meanwhile, forward Jakub Lauko has primarily been a fourth-liner for the Bruins this season. The 23-year-old has notched up three points over as many assists in 24 games with a 9:44 average time on the ice.

The Bruins are first in the Atlantic Division with 46 points (20-7-6). They are 4-3-3 in their last ten games and will be up against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday.