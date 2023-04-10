Scotty Bowman, the greatest coach in NHL history, said something about the Boston Bruins, which is good news for the team. He has a record of nine Stanley Cups with three different teams. With his experience, his voice certainly has some weight.

Bowman was impressed with the Bruins, pointing to their depth and lineup flexibility as key factors that unlock their players' potential. He praised the team's recent transactions, such as the Hampus Lindholm trade last season and their deadline dealings this season.

Bowman also praised head coach Jim Montgomery for his "open-minded style" and "confidence" in his group, as well as the Bruins management for their "outstanding" moves and total team effort.

"To me, two line switches, moving (Jake) DeBrusk with (Brad) Marchand and (Patrice) Bergeron, and getting (David) Krejci back to make an all-Czech line with (David) Pastrnak and (Pavel) Zacha has taken a lot of scoring pressure off the Bergeron line," Bowman told Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic. "Previously, the Bergeron line seemed to have to be counted on for too much."

"They will enter the playoffs with extreme confidence, and I would be so surprised if they falter," Bowman said. "In a very high-scoring league now, they have shown consistent defensive abilities."

Scotty Bowman believes that the Boston Bruins have what it takes to go all the way this year.

Bowman acknowledged that the playoffs are never a sure thing, citing his own experience with the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings. The Red Wings tied the all-time win record but fell short of the points record by one and lost in the Western Conference finals. However, he believes that the Bruins have what it takes to go all the way this year.

"This is as close to a now-or-never situation as we've seen in quite some time," Bowman said. "They really need to get it done this season amid this historic march to the playoffs."

For Boston Bruins fans, Bowman's stamp of approval is the ultimate validation of their team's success this season. The Bruins will be looking to prove Bowman right and bring the Stanley Cup back to Boston for the first time since 2011.

The Boston Bruins have been a force to be reckoned with this NHL season, with an impressive record of 63-12-05 after 80 games played. They currently hold the top spot in the Atlantic Division.

Led by veteran center Patrice Bergeron, the Boston Bruins have had a well-balanced attack on both ends of the ice. David Pastrnak has been a standout performer, leading the team in goals with 60 this season.

