Brad Marchand contract: How much does the Boston Bruins star earn in salary?

Brad Marchand is a left winger for the Boston Bruins. The alternate captain of the Bruins inked an eight-year contract with the team on Sept. 26, 2016, for $49 million.

The contract comprises $6.1 million in cap hit with an average annual salary of $6.1 million. Marchand earns $2 million in signing bonus with a base salary of $3 million. His minors salary for the 2023-24 season is $5 million.

Marchand has 862 points in 947 games. The 35-year-old hockey star has 128 playoff points in 146 games throughout 14 seasons. He will be an Unrestricted Free Agent (UFA) by the end of the 2024-25 season when he turns 37.

Brad Marchand was chosen by the Boston Bruins in the third round of the 2006 NHL Entry Draft with the 71st overall pick. As a minor leaguer, he initiated his career with the Moncton Wildcats of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL).

Brad Marchand’s professional hockey career

Brad Marchand played for the Providence Bruins, the Boston Bruins' American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, during the 2008–09 campaign. He demonstrated his remarkable scoring skills by finishing second in scoring among all AHL rookies.

The hockey star left a significant impression on the team with 18 goals and 41 assists in 79 appearances. His outstanding play continued into the playoffs, contributing seven goals and eight assists in 16 games. The 2009 Calder Cup playoffs saw the Providence Bruins advance to the final four before being defeated by the champion Hershey Bears.

The Bruins took notice of Marchand’s outstanding performance in the first six games, during which he earned six points. His first call-up to the Boston Bruins followed as a result of this. He made his NHL debut on Oct. 21, 2009, when he assisted Michael Ryder on his goal against the Nashville Predators.

Despite his efforts, Brad Marchand endured an 11-game scoring drought, which led Boston Bruins to recall him to Providence. He failed to rediscover his scoring touch, netting just seven goals in 28 games. He later went on an impressive streak in the AHL, scoring 16 points in 14 games, which resulted in his second call-up.

