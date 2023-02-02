Brad Marchand gets into a Twitter spat again, NHL Twitter reacts

Boston Bruins left winger Brad Marchand recently took center stage in a fresh Twitter controversy. Following the NHL altercation on Sunday between Anaheim Ducks Trevor Zegras and Arizona Coyotes Troy Stecher, the Bruins left winger entered the fray next.

It all started with Marchand's tweet response to Craig Morgan, an Arizona Coyotes insider who attempted to clear up the argument between Trevor Zegras and Troy Stecher on Sunday.

However, things seemed to escalate when the Bruins left winger responded with "Shut Your Pie Hole Craig" to Coyotes' insider Craig Morgan.

Craig Morgan @CraigSMorgan I can confirm via the Coyotes that Anaheim forward Trevor Zegras did not say anything about Troy Stecher’s father during their dust-up last night but, per a team source, he crossed the line with “some very inappropriate comments.”

Stecher has declined comment on the topic. I can confirm via the Coyotes that Anaheim forward Trevor Zegras did not say anything about Troy Stecher’s father during their dust-up last night but, per a team source, he crossed the line with “some very inappropriate comments.”Stecher has declined comment on the topic.

Here's Brad Marchand's tweet that feuded up the controversy:

"@CraigMorgan Shut your pie hole Craig ", - @Bmarch 63 Twitter

Soon after the tweet from Brad Marchand went viral, Twitter was flooded with reactions from the NHL community.

"The Nhl has badly needed a shitposter and brad marchand is doing it perfectly. I love him so much (sorry steve),"- @domluszczyszyn via Twitter

Here are some of the other tweets on the matter:

Jacob Stoller @JLStoller



What inclined him to tweet that?



"Ah, nothing. I read that tweet and that's what popped in my head so I said it."



Following, a hilarious reply from the Bruins winger, here's what he said:

One user jokingly said:

"We need more of this from NHL players. This is amazing "[email protected] -Twitter

These were some of the reaction's followed by Marchand's tweet.

Marchand is known for his trash-talking throughout his NHL career. But the root cause of what propelled him to respond like that is still unknown. While Craig Morgan, on the other hand, didn't respond to the tweet.

Brad Marchand this season so far

As of this writing, the 34-year-old has played 42 games and has garnered 46 points with 30 assists and 16 goals. The Boston Bruins are currently leading with 81 points and are heavy favorites to lift the 2023 Stanley Cup.

