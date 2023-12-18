Brady Grasdal cause of death: What happened to former SJHL defenceman?

Brady Grasdal's death was announced by his former team Nipawin Hawks on Monday. The 21-year old Canadian defenceman last played for the Hawks in the 2022-23 season of Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League.

Grasdal's reported cause of death is suicide, according to law authorities, cited in an obituary by James Lucas on eternalhonoring.com.

"The Nipawin Jr "A" Hawks family mourns the heartbreaking passing of Brady Grasdal who's tragically ended too soon. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and many teammates at this time. May you rest in peace Brady.''

According to the obituary, Grasdal was in Dominican Republic at the time and took his own life by jumping from the fourth storey of a hotel on Saturday night. The obituary reads:

"According to law authorities in the Dominican Republic, Grasdal took his own life by jumping from the fourth storey of a hotel in Bavaria on Saturday night.

"The reasons behind such a desperate act are not fully known, and the community is left grappling with profound sadness that accompanies the loss of a young life."

Brady Grasdal's hockey career

The Moose Jaw-native was a recent graduate from the Vanier Collegiate in Moose Jaw. His last hockey season for the Nipawin Hawks saw the defenceman pad up for eight games.

Before playing in the SJHL, Grasdal had a two-year stint for the MJHL's Portage Terriers. In his last season with the Terriers, Grasdal amassed 10 points from nine assists and one goal in 45 games.

Grasdal's most succesful season in his hockey career was with the U15 Notre Dame Hounds in 2016-17. He had 15 points from 13 assists and two goals in 29 games.