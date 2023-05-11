BREAKING: Philadelphia Flyers to name analyst Keith Jones as President of Hockey Operations

The Philadelphia Flyers could be announcing some major changes to their front office. They've appointed of Keith Jones as President of Hockey Operations and kept Daniel Briere as General Manager, according to a tweet from Elliot Freedman. Jones, a former Flyer and current TNT analyst, brings a wealth of NHL experience to the role, while Briere has impressed in his time as interim GM.

BREAKING: Philadelphia Flyers to name Keith Jones as President of Hockey Operations and keep Daniel Briere as General Manager

Keith Jones is no stranger to the Philadelphia Flyers organization, having spent six seasons with the team as a player from 1998-2004. During his time in Philadelphia, Jones was known for his hard-nosed style of play and his willingness to sacrifice his body for the team. He was a key part of the Flyers' run to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2000 and in 2004.

Following his retirement as a player, Jones transitioned to a career in broadcasting, working as an analyst for both NBC and TNT. His knowledge of the game, combined with his experience as a player, make him a natural fit for the role of President of Hockey Operations.

Meanwhile, Daniel Briere has been with the Philadelphia Flyers since 2007, when he signed as a free agent. He quickly became a fan favorite in Philadelphia, known for his clutch performances in big games and his leadership both on and off the ice. Briere played a key role in the Flyers' run to the Stanley Cup Final in 2010, and was named an NHL All-Star twice during his time in Philadelphia.

After retiring as a player in 2015, Briere remained with the Philadelphia Flyers organization as a player development coach. He was later promoted to Assistant General Manager in 2019.

When Chuck Fletcher was fired two months ago, Briere was named interim GM, and he has impressed in the role. His deep understanding of the Flyers organization, combined with his passion for the game, make him an ideal choice for General Manager.

The Philadelphia Flyers' decision to appoint Keith Jones as President of Hockey Operations and retain Daniel Briere as General Manager is a bold move. However, the move shows the team is committed to building a winning culture.

With Jones' experience as a player and analyst, and Briere's deep knowledge of the Flyers organization, the team is in good hands. Fans are eager to see what changes this new leadership will bring, and are hopeful for a brighter future for the franchise.

