Brian Boucher set to leave ESPN for exciting new role with TNT 

Former NHL goaltender Brian Boucher is set to make an exciting move from ESPN to TNT, where he will take on the role of "between the benches" analyst for the network's Stanley Cup coverage. The news was first reported by the New York Post.

Boucher, known for his insightful commentary, will reunite with his former NBC colleagues, play-by-play commentator Kenny Albert and game analyst Eddie Olczyk.

TNT's "between the boards" position became vacant after Keith Jones departed to assume the role of president of hockey operations for the Philadelphia Flyers.

Boucher's extensive experience, both as a player and broadcaster, positions him well for this crucial role. Although primarily stationed between the benches, Boucher may also contribute to studio work, adding versatility to his role.

Having started his broadcast career in 2013 after a successful 13-year NHL career, Brian Boucher has progressively climbed the ranks. He secured prominent roles with NBC before transitioning to ESPN when the broadcasting rights shifted.

With TNT having held the Stanley Cup coverage last season, the trio of Albert, Olczyk and Boucher will take the helm for the 2024-25 season, overseeing regular season, playoff, and conference final action. This move promises an engaging new chapter for Boucher as he continues to share his expertise and passion for the game with viewers.

Brian Boucher's Memorable NHL Career

The Philadelphia Flyers drafted Brian Boucher in the first round of the 1995 NHL Entry Draft. Boucher began playing with the Flyers during the 1999-2000 season, where he took the starting position from veteran John Vanbiesbrouck.

He helped the team secure the Eastern Conference and Atlantic Division regular season titles while leading the NHL in goals against average (GAA) at 1.91. In the 2000 Stanley Cup playoffs, Boucher backstopped his team to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Brian Boucher was traded to the Phoenix Coyotes in 2002, where he broke the modern-day NHL record for the longest shutout streak by a goaltender, going unscored upon for 332 minutes, or five-and-a-half games. He was later traded to the Calgary Flames in 2006 and then played for the Chicago Blackhawks and Columbus Blue Jackets.

Boucher signed an AHL contract with the Philadelphia Phantoms, the Philadelphia Flyers' AHL affiliate, in 2007. He played with the Phantoms until he signed a one-year contract with the San Jose Sharks in 2008.

Boucher returned to the Flyers in 2009, where he agreed to a two-year contract to be the backup goaltender to Ray Emery. However, when Emery incurred an injury midway through the season, Boucher was thrust into the spotlight with mediocre results.

Boucher was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes in 2011, where he played sparingly as the backup to Cam Ward. He returned to the Flyers in 2013 for his third stint with the team and fourth overall with the organization, where he played in four games before being sent back down to the AHL.

Brian Boucher played for several teams throughout his career and had many memorable moments, including breaking the modern-day NHL record for the longest shutout streak by a goaltender.