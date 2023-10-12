"Build the Auston Matthews statue": Fans hail Maple Leafs winger's heroics in shootout win against Montreal Canadiens

Auston Matthews is him. The Toronto Maple Leafs kicked off their home season in a spectacular fashion, treating their passionate fan base to a heart-pounding 6-5 shootout victory over the Montreal Canadiens. This game had it all – stunning goals, dramatic comebacks and the heroics of none other than Auston Matthews, fresh off a colossal contract extension.

The Canadiens struck early, with Jake Evans breaking the deadlock in the first period. The Leafs' struggles continued into the second period when Alex Newhook extended Montreal's lead to 2-0. The home crowd was growing restless, but the Leafs had some tricks up their sleeves.

In a remarkable turnaround, the Maple Leafs came to life in the second period. Power-play goals from Auston Matthews and William Nylander, combined with a strike from Noah Gregor, ignited a resurgence that took everyone by surprise. Suddenly, the game was tied at 3-3, and the energy in Scotiabank Arena was electric.

However, the Canadiens were not to be outdone. The early third period saw a barrage of goals as Cole Caufield, Alex Newhook and Jesse Ylonen struck, propelling the Canadiens to a 5-3 lead. The Canadiens' offensive surge had the crowd holding their breath, wondering if their team could come back from the brink.

And then, in a remarkable twist of fate, Auston Matthews stepped up to deliver an unforgettable performance. With the game seemingly slipping away, he scored two incredible goals in the final five minutes of regulation, completing his hat-trick and leveling the score at 5-5. The arena erupted as Matthews proved why he is considered one of the league's premier talents. Fans threw giveaway scarves on the ice as Matthews surpassed 300 career goals.

Ilya Samsonov completes Auston Matthews' comeback bid in shootout for Toronto Maple Leafs

Overtime solved nothing, and the game was ultimately decided in a shootout. While Matthews' shot was saved, the Maple Leafs found their hero in Mitch Marner, who sealed the win with a perfectly executed move. The shootout drama didn't end there, as goaltender Ilya Samsonov made three crucial saves to secure the victory.

Matthews, fresh off his massive contract extension, demonstrated why he is so highly valued by the Maple Leafs. His hat-trick, including those two crucial late goals, was a testament to his scoring prowess and clutch play. Maple Leafs fans will be ecstatically looking forward to what Matthews can offer them for the entire upcoming season.