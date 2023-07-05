Calgary Flames Development Camp 2023: Roster, dates, complete schedule, and more

The Calgary Flames have announced their official roster for the eagerly-awaited development camp, which will start on July 6 at WinSport and continue till July 8, 2023. The prestigious organization has announced 38 youngsters from Calgary as participants in the camp.

The players at the development camp will be divided into two groups: Kiprusoff and Vernon. Both teams will practice on July 6 and 7, alternatively at 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., respectively. They will compete at scrimmage on July 8 at 10 a.m.

The full schedule of on-ice sessions at WinSport:

Thursday, July 6- Team Kiprusoff 9:30-10:30 a.m., Team Vernon 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Friday, July 7- Team Kiprusoff 9:30-10:30 a.m., Team Vernon 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 8- All players (Skills session) 10:00-10:30 a.m., 3-on-3 Scrimmage 10:30-11:30 a.m.

A complete positional breakdown of the development camp roster is below:

Forwards

87 - Parker Bell

74 - Lucas Ciona

39 - Matt Coronato

83 - Nick DeGrazia

93 - Mark Duarte

89 - Tyson Gross

60 - Patrick Guzzo

97 - Chad Hillebrand

42 - Sam Honzek

84 - Cole Huckins

86 - Rory Kerins

43 - Adam Klapka

81 - Adam Kydd

73 - Jaden Lipinski

54 - Cade Littler

77 - Ilya Nikolaev

56 - Oliver Peer

92 - Nathan Pilling

62 - Topi Ronni

65 - William Stromgren

51 - Oliver Tulk

Defense

95 - Jake Boltmann

67 - Callum Chisholm

53 - Charles Cote

44 - Mikael Diotte

36 - Tyson Galloway

96 - Jarrod Gourley

37 - Yan Kuznetsov

94 - Quinn Mantei

45 - Donovan McCoy

59 - Etienne Morin

72 - Jeremie Poirier

85 - John Prokop

Goaltenders

40 - Jari Kykkanen

82 - Connor Murphy

33 - Matt Radomsky

70 - Arsenii Sergeev

50 - Max Vayrynen

Former first-round pick Matt Coronato stands out for bringing his remarkable skills to the fore. Alongside him, a number of other potential athletes are poised to make an impact, including Adam Klapka, Topi Ronni, William Stromgren, Jaden Lipinzki, and Lucas Ciona.

Samuel Honzek was selected in the first round of the 2023 draft. A fascinating participant will also be Cole Huckins, a former Flames prospect who was not re-signed during the most recent off-season and may be looking to impress coaches and make his way to the NHL.

Jeremie Poirier, a previous third-round pick, will serve as the team's defensive captain. Etienne Morin, the star of the 2023 second-round draft and a player with enormous promise, is also on the roster. Yan Kuznetzov is also anticipated to leave a lasting impact on the NHL coaching staff, seizing the chance to stand out and forge his route in the league.

The Calgary Flames see a chance for their goaltenders to flourish despite the lack of well-known players in the position, particularly in light of Oscar Dansk's potential opportunity in the AHL this season.

Calgary Flames re-sign Colton Poolman

The Calgary Flames are welcoming back Colton Poolman, a former defenseman for East Grand Forks Senior High and the University of North Dakota. He recently signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Calgary Flames. His pay will differ based on whether he competes for the Flames or its AHL affiliate, the Calgary Wranglers, in the NHL.

Colton Poolman will get $150,000 for AHL games while making $775,000 for NHL games. Poolman displayed his abilities with the Stockton Heat, the Calgary Flames' top minor-league club at the time, during the 2020–21 and 2021–22 seasons.

Poolman showcased his skills throughout his time with Stockton, scoring two goals and racking up 14 points in 64 games. He played for the Wranglers, who had the best regular-season record in the AHL. Unfortunately, the Coachella Valley Firebirds eliminated them in the Pacific Division Finals, ending their journey.

