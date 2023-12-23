Calgary Flames vs Los Angeles Kings: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec 23rd 2023

In a highly anticipated Western Conference matchup, the sixth-place Los Angeles Kings (18-7-4) host the 10th-place Calgary Flames (14-14-5) at Crypto.com Arena this Saturday at 10:00 PM ET.
Calgary Flames game preview
The Calgary Flames enter the contest with momentum, having secured their third consecutive victory in a convincing 3-0 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday. This recent success extends their unbeaten streak to five games (3-0-2).
Importantly, they have been effective on the road, earning points in three straight games away from home and maintaining a respectable 6-8-4 record in road games. Currently occupying the fourth spot in the Pacific Division, the Flames find themselves in a competitive position as they strive to climb the standings.
Los Angeles Kings game preview
Meanwhile, the LA Kings are looking to bounce back after a narrow 2-1 defeat to the Seattle Kraken at home on Wednesday. The loss marked the Kings' second consecutive setback on their home turf, where they hold a 5-6-3 record overall.
Despite this recent dip in form, the Kings maintain a solid standing in the conference, sitting seven points ahead of the Calgary Flames.
Flames vs Kings: Head-to-head
- Throughout 55 games between the Calgary Flames and Los Angeles Kings, the teams have collectively averaged 4.9 goals per match.
- In regular-time play, the Flames and Kings have been closely matched, with Calgary securing 28 victories to Los Angeles's 27.
- In overtime situations, the Kings have been more successful, winning six games compared to the Flames' two.
- Shootouts have seen the Flames win two out of five encounters, while the Kings have secured three shootout victories out of five attempts.
- The average goals per match for Calgary stands at 2.3, slightly lower than the Kings' average of 2.6.
Flames vs Kings: Prediction
In the upcoming matchup, the Los Angeles Kings are favored with odds set at -159, while the Calgary Flames are the underdogs with a line of +134. The over/under for the game is set at six goals.
Despite a recent 2-1 home loss to the Seattle Kraken, the Kings are anticipated to bounce back. The Flames head into the game on a positive note, having secured a 3-0 victory on the road against the Anaheim Ducks on Dec. 21.
Flames vs Kings: Betting tips
Tip 1: Result: Kings to win the game.
Tip 2: Game to have over five goals: Yes.
Tip 3: Kings to score first: Yes.
Tip 4: Anze Kopitar to score: Yes.