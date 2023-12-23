Calgary Flames vs Los Angeles Kings: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec 23rd 2023

In a highly anticipated Western Conference matchup, the sixth-place Los Angeles Kings (18-7-4) host the 10th-place Calgary Flames (14-14-5) at Crypto.com Arena this Saturday at 10:00 PM ET.

Calgary Flames game preview

The Calgary Flames enter the contest with momentum, having secured their third consecutive victory in a convincing 3-0 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday. This recent success extends their unbeaten streak to five games (3-0-2).

Importantly, they have been effective on the road, earning points in three straight games away from home and maintaining a respectable 6-8-4 record in road games. Currently occupying the fourth spot in the Pacific Division, the Flames find themselves in a competitive position as they strive to climb the standings.

Los Angeles Kings game preview

Meanwhile, the LA Kings are looking to bounce back after a narrow 2-1 defeat to the Seattle Kraken at home on Wednesday. The loss marked the Kings' second consecutive setback on their home turf, where they hold a 5-6-3 record overall.

Despite this recent dip in form, the Kings maintain a solid standing in the conference, sitting seven points ahead of the Calgary Flames.

Flames vs Kings: Head-to-head

Throughout 55 games between the Calgary Flames and Los Angeles Kings, the teams have collectively averaged 4.9 goals per match. In regular-time play, the Flames and Kings have been closely matched, with Calgary securing 28 victories to Los Angeles's 27. In overtime situations, the Kings have been more successful, winning six games compared to the Flames' two. Shootouts have seen the Flames win two out of five encounters, while the Kings have secured three shootout victories out of five attempts. The average goals per match for Calgary stands at 2.3, slightly lower than the Kings' average of 2.6.

Flames vs Kings: Prediction

In the upcoming matchup, the Los Angeles Kings are favored with odds set at -159, while the Calgary Flames are the underdogs with a line of +134. The over/under for the game is set at six goals.

Despite a recent 2-1 home loss to the Seattle Kraken, the Kings are anticipated to bounce back. The Flames head into the game on a positive note, having secured a 3-0 victory on the road against the Anaheim Ducks on Dec. 21.

Flames vs Kings: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Kings to win the game.

Tip 2: Game to have over five goals: Yes.

Tip 3: Kings to score first: Yes.

Tip 4: Anze Kopitar to score: Yes.