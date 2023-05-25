Canada vs Finland: Playoffs How to watch, live streaming, channel list and more - 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

The stage is set for a thrilling encounter as Canada and Finland face off in an exhilarating playoff game at the 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship on Thursday.

The anticipation is palpable as the two hockey powerhouses prepare to battle it out on the ice.

Canada vs Finland: Match details

The game is scheduled to take place on May 25, 2023, at the Nokia Arena. The game kicks off at 10:20 am in Canada Pacific Daylight Time (PDT). In Finland, the game will be aired at a more convenient time of 8:20 pm.

Canada vs Finland: Streaming Options

If you're in Canada and eager to catch all the thrilling moments, TSN1 is the channel you will want to tune in to.

TSN1 will provide comprehensive coverage of the game, ensuring you don't miss a single goal or save. Alternatively, you can stream the game online through TSN.ca or the TSN App, where a live streaming option will be available.

French-speaking viewers in Canada can watch the game on RDS. In case TSN is not accessible, you can enjoy the game for free by visiting the Game Centre on the tournament website or the World Championship YouTube page.

In Finland, the go-to channel for the Finland vs Austria game is MTV Finland. They will broadcast the game live on their TV channel, bringing all the thrilling moments straight to your living room.

For fans in Finland who prefer the convenience of online streaming, both MTV Finland's website and Aamulehti will offer live streams of the game. Whether you're at work, traveling or simply prefer watching on your computer or mobile device.

Canada vs Finland: Game Preview

Canada is set to take on co-host Finland in a rematch of the last three gold medal games. Both teams are eager to secure a spot in the next round and continue their pursuit of the coveted championship title.

In their last game, Canada showcased their offensive prowess with a 3-1 win over Czech Republic. Tyler Myers notched the winner, while Peyton Krebs and Lawson Crouse also scored. Canada's relentless offensive pressure resulted in a staggering 44 shots on goal, demonstrating their ability to generate scoring opportunities.

Meanwhile, Finland wrapped up the preliminary round with a dominant 7-1 win over Denmark. Bjorn Hannes led the charge with a goal and two assists as Finland displayed their offensive firepower by netting the game's first seven goals. Their confidence is riding high as they enter this crucial playoff matchup.

The previous meeting between Canada and Finland in last year's gold medal game ended in a heartbreaking 4-3 overtime loss for Canada. However, the Canadians have had the advantage in this fixture, leading the all-time head-to-head record with 37 wins compared to Finland's 14.

Canada's relentless shooting mentality, evidenced by their tournament-leading 270 shots on goal in the preliminary round, poses a significant challenge for Finland's goaltender Emil Larmi. Finland's penalty kill has been solid, allowing just one power-play goal against in the prelims. They will rely on their strong special teams play to counter its offensive firepower.

With a long-standing rivalry and history of thrilling encounters, this quarterfinal clash promises to be a fiercely contested battle. Both teams will leave no stone unturned as they aim to advance to the next stage of the tournament and keep their championship aspirations alive.

