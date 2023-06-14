"3rd time was the charm": Captain Mark Stone's hat-trick leaves Vegas fans overjoyed

Mark Stone can rest easy now. His team, the Vegas Golden Knights has won the Stanley Cup. The team looked solid throughout the year and deserved the ultimate prize after how they performed in the playoffs and in the Finals. Stone's leadership and performances were of note as well.

In Game 5, he sealed the series against the Florida Panthers with an amazing hat trick to finish with a 9-3 scoreline. The captain led his team from the front to ensure that Florida doesn't get a second wind in the Stanley Cup Finals.

Twitter was overjoyed seeing him perform so well and take the Golden Knights to Stanley Cup glory.

Here are some of the tweets celebrating his performance in Game 5:

belinda_schmitt @SchmittBel17052 🏒 Congrats on the hat trick and leading your team to victory in the Stanley Cup Final! Click my profile plz @GoldenKnights Mark Stone is an absolute legend!🏒 Congrats on the hat trick and leading your team to victory in the Stanley Cup Final!Click my profile plz @GoldenKnights Mark Stone is an absolute legend! 🔥🏒 Congrats on the hat trick and leading your team to victory in the Stanley Cup Final! 🙌 Click my profile plz

New Orleans Horde @BCNANewOrleans @GoldenKnights …y’all sure this isn’t a baseball team? Our schedule still open for after the playoffs @GoldenKnights …y’all sure this isn’t a baseball team? Our schedule still open for after the playoffs

Chris Crutcher @ChrisCrutcher23 @GoldenKnights Yessss!!!! 3rd time was the charm. He wanted and deserves the hat trick! Great playoffs Stone!!! @GoldenKnights Yessss!!!! 3rd time was the charm. He wanted and deserves the hat trick! Great playoffs Stone!!!

A Twitter user noted how Jonathan Marchessault was happy for his captain.

Chris Mastrogiacomo @mastrochr @GoldenKnights Find yourself someone who is as happy for you as Marchy was for Stone! @GoldenKnights Find yourself someone who is as happy for you as Marchy was for Stone!

Jackson Didlake @diidlake



embarrassing fucking look for the NHL



first Nikita Kucherov, now Mark Stone



FIX THE DAMN LTIR LOOPHOLE z - Vegas Golden Knights @GoldenKnights MARK STONE HAT TRICK IN GAME 5 OF THE STANLEY CUP FINAL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! MARK STONE HAT TRICK IN GAME 5 OF THE STANLEY CUP FINAL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/qfeJNCkcXB truly miraculous that he was able to get healthy between the end of the regular season and Game 1 of the playoffs to come off the LTIR and not count toward the capembarrassing fucking look for the NHLfirst Nikita Kucherov, now Mark StoneFIX THE DAMN LTIR LOOPHOLE twitter.com/GoldenKnights/… truly miraculous that he was able to get healthy between the end of the regular season and Game 1 of the playoffs to come off the LTIR and not count toward the capembarrassing fucking look for the NHLfirst Nikita Kucherov, now Mark StoneFIX THE DAMN LTIR LOOPHOLE twitter.com/GoldenKnights/…

Being a part of the NHL team for five years now, his hard work and perseverance to bring the team to these heights will not be forgotten anytime soon. It was a special performance that capped off a special moment for him.

Mark Stone's hat trick came at the right time for the Golden Knights

Mark Stone lifting the Stanley Cup after Game 5

Mark Stone scored the game's first goal while on the penalty kill in the opening frame, deflecting off Jonathan Marchessault before stopping just in front of Panthers goalkeeper Sergei Bobrovsky to score.

At 17:15, Stone's second of the game made it 5-1. Right before passing the ball to Stone in the left circle, Chandler Stephenson carried the puck into the zone from the right side and dropped it to Brett Howden, and his shot evaded Bobrovsky.

Mark Stone finished his hat trick with an unassisted empty-net goal from deep in the other end to make it 8-3 at 14:06.

Jack Eichel, Shea Theodore, and Reilly Smith each contributed three assists. Adin Hill made 31 saves on the night.

The Golden Knights had 15 players with at least one point, including seven goal-scorers.

The Florida Panthers were driven by Sam Reinhart and Sam Bennett, who each scored a goal and added an assist, while Sergei Bobrovsky made 22 saves.

The Stanley Cup playoffs' best scorer for Florida, forward Matthew Tkachuk (24 points; 11 goals, 13 assists), missed Game 5 due to an injury he sustained in Game 4.

The Panthers suppressed information about Tkachuk's injury, which is believed to be to his upper body, prior to Game 5.

Mark Stone called it fantastic and was able to express his emotions following the victory:

"I can't even describe the feelings in my stomach right now. Everything you can imagine. The grind of an 82-game season, four playoff rounds, you grind and you grind and you grind. At the end of the day, we're the last team standing. It's incredible."

