Carter Hart Rumors: Montreal Canadiens, San Jose Sharks, Buffalo Sabres may be interested in Flyers goalie

Carter Hart, the talented goaltender for the Philadelphia Flyers, has recently become the subject of trade rumors swirling around the NHL. Speculation about his future destination has sparked discussions among analysts and fans alike.

One team that has frequently emerged in these conversations is the Montreal Canadiens, as many have pondered whether a move to Montreal would make sense for Hart.

According to Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on "The Jeff Marek Show," there has been speculation. Hart's admiration for Carey Price, the iconic goaltender of the Montreal Canadiens, could potentially lead to a move to Montreal. It's no secret that Hart has looked up to Price, and some believe that a transition to the Canadiens could be a natural fit for him.

Marek said:

“I think a lot of people have looked at Carter Hart and said well his favourite goaltender was Carey Price, does a move to Montreal make sense here for Carter Hart? We’ll see…”

Another frequently mentioned team in connection with Hart is the Buffalo Sabres. Friedman noted on the 32 Thoughts Podcast that Buffalo seems to be linked to almost every goaltender trade discussion. The rumors will likely persist until the team makes a definitive move or commits to goaltending options. The Sabres have been in a rebuilding phase, and acquiring a promising young goaltender like Hart could be an intriguing prospect for them.

Friedman said:

“Lot of people are talking Buffalo and I think Buffalo is just going to be rumoured in every goaltender deal until they come out and say either we’re making a trade or we’re going with what we have”.

Jeff Marek hinted at the San Jose Sharks' potential interest in Carter Hart

On the 32 Thoughts Podcast, Jeff Marek expressed his curiosity about the San Jose Sharks' potential interest in Carter Hart. Marek noted that the Sharks are a team that doesn't want to take a step back and will need to start transitioning their roster without undergoing a complete tear-down. Considering their aspirations to remain competitive, adding a young goaltender with Hart's potential could significantly boost their lineup.

Marek said:

“You know which team I really wonder about here with Carter Hart? The San Jose Sharks. That’s a team that doesn’t want to take a step back, you know they really have to start to turn this team over, there’s not going to be a classic tear down..”

The coming weeks will provide a clearer picture of Hart's future and whether any of these trade scenarios will come to pass.

