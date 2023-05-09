The Chicago Blackhawks have won the first overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft Lottery, despite entering the night with just the third-best odds. With their win, the Blackhawks will likely select Connor Bedard, a generational prospect and the top player available in the draft.

Bedard had an incredible season, finishing with 71 goals and 143 points in 57 games for the Regina Pats, while also setting several records at the World Juniors tournament.

Chicago Blackhawks @NHLBlackhawks YOU HEARD IT HERE FOLKS, WE’RE PICKING FIRST YOU HEARD IT HERE FOLKS, WE’RE PICKING FIRST ‼️ https://t.co/vznFjcfXq8

The Blackhawks had a tough season, finishing last in the Central Division and second-last in the entire Western Conference. But winning the lottery has given fans a glimmer of hope for the future.

Fans have taken to social media to share their excitement about the possibility of Bedard joining the team. Many are already speculating about how he would fit in with the Blackhawks' current roster, and some are even predicting that he could lead the team to another Stanley Cup victory.

Connor Bedard. The Chicago #Blackhawks have sold over two million dollars worth of season tickets in the last 1.5 hours.Connor Bedard. The Chicago #Blackhawks have sold over two million dollars worth of season tickets in the last 1.5 hours. Connor Bedard.

Joey P @TheOrigMrJoeyP Connor Bedard is gonna be a member of the Chicago Blackhawks. Connor Bedard is gonna be a member of the Chicago Blackhawks. https://t.co/z6aACBp2dQ

C.J.+ Molly Wowie @carmol812 @ThomasB24516390 The Chicago Blackhawks have won the 2023 NHL Draft Lottery, also known as the Connor Bedard sweepstakes! 🤯 @ThomasB24516390 The Chicago Blackhawks have won the 2023 NHL Draft Lottery, also known as the Connor Bedard sweepstakes! 🤯

Michael Paweska @mrpaweska If you are angry that the Chicago Blackhawks are undeserving of winning the Bedard sweepstakes, that's the #HockeyGods for you. They absolutely don't GAF about what you think or feel. If you are angry that the Chicago Blackhawks are undeserving of winning the Bedard sweepstakes, that's the #HockeyGods for you. They absolutely don't GAF about what you think or feel.

Lets talk sports with Phillip Newsome @LTSWPN I genuinely love how much people there are that hate the idea of seeing Connor Bedard in a Chicago #Blackhawks jersey next season. It takes me back to the days when they won their 3 Cups, people absolutely hated them I remember. Unless you’re a fan of that franchise I genuinely love how much people there are that hate the idea of seeing Connor Bedard in a Chicago #Blackhawks jersey next season. It takes me back to the days when they won their 3 Cups, people absolutely hated them I remember. Unless you’re a fan of that franchise 😉

The Chicago Blackhawks have a rich history, with six Stanley Cup championships to their name. Fans are hopeful that Bedard's arrival will help the team win number seven.

Winning the first overall pick in the NHL Draft Lottery has sent fans into a state of pure joy and excitement. With the potential to add a game-changing player to the roster, fans are eagerly awaiting the upcoming draft and dreaming of what could be for their beloved team.

The team's likely selection of Connor Bedard, a highly-touted forward who has been compared to NHL superstars Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, has only added to the excitement. Bedard was the first player in Canadian Hockey League history to be granted exceptional status, and he has continued to impress scouts and fans with his impressive skills on the ice.

The Chicago Blackhawks' expected selection of Bedard is seen as a major boost for the team, which has struggled in recent years and missed the playoffs in the past two seasons. With Bedard in their lineup, the team will have a talented young player to build around for years to come.

Meanwhile, the Anaheim Ducks, who had the second overall pick before being leapfrogged by the Blackhawks, will likely select Adam Fantilli. The young forward is also seen as a top prospect in the draft, and he is expected to pair well with all-star forward Trevor Zegras.

