Chicago Blackhawks sell $2.5 million worth season tickets hours after winning the first draft pick

After the departure of their two biggest superstars, it didn't take long for the Chicago Blackhawks to find their next big star.

The NHL Draft Lottery came to an end on May 8, 2023, and the Blackhawks who entered the lottery as holding the third overall pick, jumped to first place, winning the 2023 Draft Lottery.

The Blackhawks will get the first overall pick during the NHL Draft, meaning they have locked the opportunity to pick Connor Bedard. Within 1.5 hours after winning the #1 pick, the Chicago Blackhawks already sold $2.5 million worth of season-ticket plans, per Ben Pope.

Ben Pope @BenPopeCST The Blackhawks have already sold $2.5 million worth of season-ticket plans for 2023-24 in the 1.5 hours since winning the #1 pick — including more than 500 new full-season plans. The Blackhawks have already sold $2.5 million worth of season-ticket plans for 2023-24 in the 1.5 hours since winning the #1 pick — including more than 500 new full-season plans.

