Chicago Blackhawks vs Boston Bruins: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more

The Chicago Blackhawks are gearing up for their second game of the 2023-24 season, and it promises to be an exciting one as they face off against the Boston Bruins.

Hockey fans won't want to miss this matchup, which is scheduled to kick off on Wednesday.

Chicago Blackhawks vs Boston Bruins Game Info

Date and Time : Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Where : TD Garden, Boston

: TD Garden, Boston Live Stream: Watch this game on DTV STREAM, Fubo, Hulu, Philo, Sling TV, and YouTube.

This wide array of choices ensures that you can find the one that best suits your preferences and location.

Chicago Blackhawks Preview

The Chicago Blackhawks are making their return to the ice following a challenging 2022-23 season, during which they finished with the NHL's worst record. However, a silver lining emerged as they secured the coveted first overall pick in the NHL draft, leading to the acquisition of future superstar Connor Bedard, who is expected to have a significant impact in the league. The Chicago Blackhawks are pinning their hopes on Bedard to bring the Stanley Cup back to Chicago.

To support Bedard's development, the team has strategically added experienced veterans such as Ryan Donato, Nick Foligno, Taylor Hall, and Corey Perry to their roster. These players will not only provide valuable guidance to Bedard but also contribute as formidable teammates.

In a recent game against Pittsburgh, the Chicago Blackhawks displayed resilience by coming from behind to secure a 4-2 victory, with Bedard making his presence felt with an assist.

Boston Bruins Preview

On the opposing side, the Boston Bruins enter the 2023-24 season with high expectations after setting an NHL record for regular-season points in 2022-23. However, their success didn't extend to the playoffs, where they had an early exit. Notably, they are dealing with the departure of long-time captain Patrice Bergeron and center David Krejci, as part of salary cap adjustments.

Despite these changes, the Bruins maintain one of the NHL's most formidable goaltending duos in Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman. Their strong defensive lineup and added toughness in the offseason make them competitive. However, the leadership and experience void left by Bergeron and Krejci remains a question, particularly in how their top lines will adapt. Pavel Zacha is expected to step up as a top-line center, and MVP-candidate David Pastrnak will be under the spotlight.

One notable strength for the Bruins is their impressive home record from the previous season, going 34-4-3 in their arena, providing a source of confidence for the upcoming season.