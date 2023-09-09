Chris Chelios net worth: How much is legendary Blackhawks star's worth in 2023?

Chris Chelios, the iconic figure in the world of professional hockey, boasts a substantial net worth of $80 million as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth. His wealth is proof of his storied career that spanned an impressive 27 seasons in the highly competitive NHL.

Chris Chelios's journey to hockey greatness commenced when he was drafted by the Montreal Canadiens as the 40th overall pick in the 1981 NHL Draft. This marked the beginning of a remarkable career that saw him don the jerseys of some of the most celebrated teams in the league.

His early years with the Montreal Canadiens, from 1984 to 1990, laid the foundation for his reputation as a formidable defenseman. However, it was his move to the Chicago Blackhawks in 1990 that truly solidified his status as an NHL legend. Chelios remained with the Blackhawks until 1999.

In 1999, another pivotal chapter unfolded in his career as he joined the Detroit Red Wings. Here, Chelios continued to shine, cementing his place as one of the league's most reliable and skilled players. He remained a key contributor to the Red Wings until his retirement in 2009.

Following his time with the Red Wings, Chelios briefly played for the Atlanta Thrashers during the 2009-2010 season before ultimately deciding to retire from professional hockey.

Chris Chelios's achievements and Malibu home?

Throughout his remarkable NHL career, Chris Chelios achieved numerous milestones and accolades. Notably, he secured three coveted Stanley Cup Championships, proof of his invaluable contributions to his teams' success. His enduring excellence on the ice earned him the privilege of participating in 11 NHL All-Star Games.

Chelios's contributions include five NHL First All-Star Teams and three prestigious James Norris Memorial Trophies, awarded to the league's top defenseman. His enduring legacy within the NHL was firmly established in 2017 when he received the honor of being named one of the "100 Greatest NHL Players" in the history of the sport.

Over the course of his extensive NHL career, Chelios earned an estimated total of $61,321,976 in salary. Notably, his highest-earning season occurred in 2002-2003 when he commanded an impressive $5,500,000 salary.

Beyond the realm of professional sports, Chris Chelios's wealth has also found luck in luxury real estate investments. In 2003, he and his wife Tracee acquired a breathtaking 4-bedroom mansion in Malibu for $6 million. This property, overlooking the renowned Paradise Cove Beach, made them part of the exclusive celebrity enclave known as the "Malibu Mob."

Remarkably, as of April 2023, the Chelioses listed this magnificent mansion for an astonishing $75 million.