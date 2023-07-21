Recently, famed WWE wrestler and avid hockey fan CM Punk took a jab at the Toronto Maple Leafs, playfully poking fun at the team's decades-long Stanley Cup drought. The remark came shortly after veteran forward Phil Kessel celebrated his victory with the coveted trophy in the heart of Toronto once again.

As the city basked in the joyous atmosphere of Kessel's celebration, CM Punk couldn't resist making a playful quip about the Maple Leafs' unfortunate history with the Stanley Cup. "Only time the cup will be in Toronto," he cheekily stated, alluding to the team's inability to secure the championship title since 1967.

The Toronto Maple Leafs Stanley Cup drought has become a well-known narrative in the hockey world. Despite having a passionate and loyal fanbase, the team has faced numerous challenges on its journey to reclaiming the ultimate prize in hockey. As Kessel, a former Leafs player himself, reveled in his triumph in the city, CM Punk's lighthearted roast brought some humor to the conversation.

As an unrestricted free agent, Kessel's passion for the game and impressive track record have garnered him considerable attention from NHL teams. Meanwhile, Leafs fans eagerly await their team's resurgence and an end to the enduring Stanley Cup drought in Toronto.

Toronto Maple Leafs finalize coaching staff and strengthen front office with new additions

The Toronto Maple Leafs have finalized their coaching staff for the 2023-24 season with the addition of Guy Boucher and Mike Van Ryn as assistant coaches. Head coach Sheldon Keefe expressed his excitement about bolstering the team's coaching expertise following the departure of Spencer Carbery.

Guy Boucher, the 51-year-old former head coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Ottawa Senators, brings a wealth of experience to the Leafs. During his tenure, both teams reached the Eastern Conference Final. With 423 NHL regular season games behind the bench, Boucher holds a combined record of 191-186-46.

Mike Van Ryn, 44, has served as an assistant with the St. Louis Blues, contributing to their Stanley Cup victory in 2019. He also had a playing career with the Blues, Florida Panthers, and Maple Leafs.

In another move, the Toronto Maple Leafs added Derek Clancey as their assistant general manager and player personnel. Clancey previously worked with Leafs GM Brad Treliving as a pro scout in 2021-2022 and spent the last season as an assistant GM with the Vancouver Canucks, having won three Stanley Cups during his 14-year stint with the Pittsburgh Penguins organization.

