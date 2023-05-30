Former WWE superstar and current UFC fighter CM Punk is well-known for his passion for hockey. On Monday, as the Dallas Stars and the Vegas Golden Knights stepped on the rink for Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals, Punk took to Instagram Stories and provided live commentary on the match.

Shortly after the puck drop, the former WWE wrestler started with a story with the following caption.

"Game Six"

After the Vegas Golden Knights took a 2-0 lead over the Dallas Stars, Punk posted the third story with the caption:

"...and in the distance, Lord Stanley's cup drifts beyond the horizon."

As the game entered the second period and the Vegas Golden Knights were ahead with three goals, Punk posted:

"The Stars at night Are big and bright 👏👏👏Down three goals in game six"

CM Punk with Game 6 commentary between the Dallas Stars and the Vegas Golden Knights on his Instagram account

He also posted a photo of Jake Oettinger and the sad Dallas Stars fans with the caption "Pain" after the team's loss. Punk also posted about the Vegas Golden Knights not touching the Western Conference trophy in his final posts about the game.

In one of his stories, he jokingly posted a photo of Emily Kaplan interviewing Knights forward Jack Eichel with the caption:

"Emily asking eichel about forcing the Dallas Stars out of business, and how it feels to make it to the cup final before mcregor"

Game 6 highlights and CM Punk's presence in the Stanley Cup finals

Following back-to-back losses, the Vegas Golden Knights staged a brilliant comeback, defeating the Dallas Stars 6-0 to clinch their second Western Conference title.

The Vegas Golden Knights will face the Florida Panthers in the 2023 Stanley Cup Finals, which will begin on Saturday, June 3.

Meanwhile, fans were excited to see CM Punk's passion during the Western Conference Finals, and it's possible that he'll continue to provide game updates on his Instagram during the finals.

