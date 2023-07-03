Columbus Blue Jackets Development Camp 2023: Roster, dates, complete schedule, and more

The Columbus Blue Jackets have officially announced their highly anticipated annual development camp for prospects, set to take place at the OhioHealth Chiller North facility from Sunday, July 2 to Wednesday, July 5. Prospects will arrive on Saturday, July 1, undergoing medicals and off-ice testing in preparation for the camp.

The highlight of this year's camp is the Prospect game, scheduled for Wednesday, July 5, starting at 11 a.m. Hockey enthusiasts and fans of the Columbus Blue Jackets are in for a treat as all on-ice practice sessions are free and open to the public.

The OhioHealth Chiller North facility, located at 8144 Highfield Dr, Lewis Center, OH 43035, will be abuzz with the future stars of the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The on-ice schedule for the 2023 CBJ Development Camp features two groups of players, with their practice times subject to change. On Sunday, July 2, Group 1 will have their session from 10:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m., followed by Group 2 from 12:05 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. On Monday, July 3, Group 2 will take the ice from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., while Group 1 will have its practice session from 11:20 a.m. to 12:40 p.m.

On Tuesday, July 4, the schedule mirrors that of Sunday, with Group 1 practicing from 10:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m., followed by Group 2 from 12:05 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Finally, on Wednesday, July 5, the highly anticipated Prospects Game will commence at 11 a.m., showcasing the talent and skills of the participating players.

The roster for this year's development camp will include promising team prospects, as well as players selected in the recent 2023 NHL Draft, which took place on June 28-29 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Leading the group of prospects in camp are defenseman Corson Ceulemans, the 2021 first-round pick (25th overall), and defenseman Denton Mateychuk, the 2022 first-round selection (12th overall).

Columbus Blue Jackets Development Camp detailed roster

The roster for the development camp will include these players. The camp is set to build anticipation among fans eager to see the next generation of Columbus Blue Jackets.

FORWARDS

FANTILLI, ADAM

BUTLER, CAMERON

MCKOWN, HUNTER

PEARSON, JUSTIN

BRINDLEY, GAVIN

WHITELAW, WILLIAM

PINELLI, LUCA

MCGURN, SEAN

DEL BEL BELLUZ, LUCA

MALATESTA, JAMES

RYSAVY, MARTIN

DUMAIS, JORDAN

WIESBLATT, OASIZ

FISHER, JAMES

PYYHTIA, MIKAEL

POISSON, BEN

POISSON, NICK

PEDDLE, TYLER

MUSA, JOEY

CLARK, BRAIDEN

DELIC, KOCHA

DEFENSEMEN

MATEYCHUK, DENTON

STRATHMANN, ANDREW

HRESCHUK, AIDAN

KNAZKO, SAMUEL

CEULEMANS, CORSON

SVOZIL, STANISLAV

RICHARD, GUILLAUME

DEANGELIS, NICHOLAS

MCBRAYER, NATHAN

GOALTENDERS

CAJAN, PAVEL

LALONDE, NOLAN

STRAHL, MELVIN

KIESEWETTER, TOM

