Connor Bedard opens up about rumors associating former teammate Corey Perry's affair with his mom

In a recent press conference, young hockey sensation Connor Bedard addressed the swirling rumors surrounding the departure of former Chicago Blackhawks teammate Corey Perry. Following an internal investigation, Perry was recently waived by the team for his engagement in unacceptable conduct, violating both contractual terms and the team's internal policies.

Speculation had been rampant, with some suggesting a scandal involving a sexual relationship between Perry and Bedard's mother, Melanie. The Blackhawks had already clarified that Perry's departure did not involve other players or their families.

When questioned by Winnipeg media about the impact of these rumors, Bedard expressed his frustration, stating:

"It’s just a bunch of BS on the internet. It’s, of course, been an affect on myself and my family, and that’s not fair. But it’s out of our control. It’s all just fake, made-up stuff."

Connor Bedard's candid response sheds light on the emotional toll these baseless rumors have taken on him and his family. Despite the challenging circumstances, the young player remains resilient, dismissing the speculation as unfounded and emphasizing the need to focus on the sport.

Connor Bedard addresses Corey Perry's departure

Connor Bedard addressed the recent decision to waive veteran forward Corey Perry from the team. Perry faced termination after the Blackhawks revealed he had "engaged in conduct that is unacceptable."

In response to the challenging situation, Bedard, the 18-year-old phenom, expressed empathy for Perry and his family. He acknowledged the severity of the incident, stating via Sportsnet:

"Obviously what happened with Perry was serious. I think the first concern is that he's OK, and his family are. It's not great. But like I said, it's out of my control, and I don't need to speak too much further on it."

Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson termed Perry's removal as a "workplace decision" but refrained from disclosing specific details, referring to it as an "internal matter." Davidson asserted that the situation did not involve other players or their families, denouncing any suggestions to the contrary as "disgusting."

Perry, who was placed on waivers after being a healthy scratch, issued a public apology, expressing embarrassment and regret. He stated:

"I would like to sincerely apologize to the entire Chicago Blackhawks organization, including ownership, management, coaches, trainers, employees, and my teammates." Perry acknowledged the impact of speculation and rumors and emphasized, "In no way did this involve any of my teammates or their families."

Connor Bedard's measured response, along with Perry's apology, highlights the sensitivity of the situation, emphasizing concern for Perry's well-being while distancing themselves from the internal matters that led to Perry's departure.