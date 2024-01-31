Connor McDavid joins the likes of Joe Burrow, Christian McCaffrey and other superstars in joining BodyArmor: Report

Edmonton Oilers Connor McDavid has signed a multiyear sponsorship contract with BodyArmor, one of the leading companies in sports drinks. He aims to broaden its presence in the Canadian market. The three-time NHL MVP, who will be a captain at the All-Star festivities in Toronto, joins the ranks of other high-profile athletes associated with BodyArmor.

McDavid said this week:

“I love what the brand represents, Obviously, I’m really passionate about my sport and passionate about what I put into my body. I feel that BodyArmor was a no-brainer.”

BodyArmor, owned by Coca-Cola since 2021, entered the Canadian market this year, making strategic moves to establish a strong foothold. McDavid is not the first Canadian athlete to join the BodyArmor family. The company previously secured a deal with Blue Jays' first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

McDavid first endorsed the Canadian brand BioSteel in 2014 during his junior hockey days. BioSteel became the official sports drink of the NHL in 2022, with McDavid expected to play a central role in its marketing. However, the sudden bankruptcy filing of BioSteel in September left questions about its relationship with the NHL. And neither the league nor BioSteel's parent company, Canopy Growth, has provided clarity.

With all the uncertainties surrounding BioSteel, BodyArmor could tap into McDavid’s popularity as a target for its marketing strategies. The company has a star-studded list of athletes, including Ronald Acuna Jr., Joe Burrow, Christian McCaffrey and more on its roster. It plans to leverage McDavid extensively through national campaigns, retail experiences, out-of-home promotions and digital and social media activations across the border.

Connor McDavid on the NHL All-Star Weekend

Recently, Connor McDavid talked about his contributions to revamping the NHL All-Star Weekend. He discussed the skills competition with Greg Wyshynski of ESPN.

McDavid said:

"Well, I think after last year everyone maybe knew there needed to be a change. I thought it just got a little bit out of hand on some of the gimmicky things. We were missing the essence of what an All-Star Game is, and that's to showcase the talent of the athletes, the hockey players and the skills that we have, because they are unique."

"So I'm excited that you're going see some more ... something that I think players are excited about. Having 12 of the best players in the world go at it for crown is exciting."