Connor McDavid and Lauren Kyle jet off to Chicago with family.

The Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid is on vacation and spending his off time flying around Chicago with his girlfriend Lauren Kyle and family members.

Connor McDavid's girlfriend recently shared pictures on her Instagram story of their trip to Chicago. One of the photos featured herself, McDavid, and her parents, with a beautiful smile in the background, offering fans a glimpse into their exciting journey.

McDavid and his girlfriend Lauren Kyle jet off to Chicago with family. Image credit (laurenkyle1/Instagram)

McDavid and Lauren Kyle have been together for quite some time now. The couple frequently shares pictures of themselves together on social media platforms, and they have also been spotted together at various events, showcasing their love for each other.

More about Connor McDavid and Lauren Kyle's relationship

Connor McDavid and Lauren Kyle first met in 2016 at a location during one of their friend's birthday parties and have been together ever since.

Lauren Kyle was born and raised in Edmonton, Alberta, and studied at Ryerson's School of Interior Design. She runs her own firm, Kyle and Co. Design Studio, and works on publishing her cookbook called The Atelier Table.

Kyle also has a passion for sports. She played volleyball in college and has been a pillar of support for Connor, cheering him on in all his home games in Edmonton. McDavid and Kyle were featured in an episode of Architectural Digest where the couple showed off their luxurious home in Edmonton.

The couple also has a dog, Leonard, who, according to Lauren, is the king of the house. Both of them share a love for dogs and even have a neon sign that reads, "If you don't like dogs, get out".

Lauren Kyle is a constant presence by Connor's side on the red carpet during special events, showing their strong bond. In 2018, the couple embarked on a European adventure, visiting various countries including the Netherlands, the UK, and France. The couple has been living a happy and luxurious life together, and only time will tell if they will marry.

Connor McDavid is arguably the best NHL player of the modern era. He was drafted first overall by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

